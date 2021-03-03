The No. 2-ranked and top-seeded Lander women’s basketball team got a perfect shooting night from Makaila Cange and a big game from Zamiya Passmore as the Bearcats advanced to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship game with a 72-52 semifinal victory against Georgia Southwestern Wednesday night at Horne Arena.
Lander improved to 17-0 overall after finishing a perfect 14-0 during the PBC regular season.
The Bearcats will host North Georgia (16-1) for the tournament title at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Horne Arena. North Georgia beat Clayton State 106-81 in their semifinal game.
Lander topped North Georgia 69-63 in overtime this season and also in the tournament championship game last March before the season was suspended because of the pandemic.
Lander came into the game one of just six unbeaten teams left in the nation and one of only three that has played at least 10 games.
The Bearcats matched their Peach Belt season average scoring margin with their 20-point win over Georgia Southwestern.
Cange made all six of her shots from the floor and was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line while posting her 13th double-double in 17 games this season. The sophomore forward finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds.
Passmore led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor while adding six rebounds and five assists. The sophomore guard was the PBC’s top scorer this season.
Sarah Crews scored eight of her 10 points during an 18-0 first half run for the Bearcats. The junior guard finished with 10 points while pacing Lander with six assists.
Miriam Recarte added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Bearcats while adding to her league lead in blocked shots with five more.
Daelyn Craig paced Georgia Southwestern with 20 points, scoring 18 in the second half.