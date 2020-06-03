Lander wins Truist Foundation award
Lander University was named the winner of the 2019-20 Truist Foundation Connecting Communities Award by the Peach Belt Conference on Wednesday. Lander received the honor for its eighth Annual Bearcat Monster Bash & Halloween Walk.
This is Lander’s first time winning the award since its inception in 2012.
The event, hosted by the athletic department and sponsored by Lander’s student-athlete advisory committee, brought local children to the complex to participate in a series of games with each Bearcat athletic team and to trick-or-treat in a safe environment. A group of student-athletes from the SAAC worked to assign games to each Lander team and create 150 t-shirts given free to the children. More than 500 community members attended the event.
LU athletes record 3.38 spring GPA
Lander athletic teams recorded a 3.38 grade- point average during the spring term, with every team improving on its fall team GPA, giving Bearcat student-athletes a cumulative 3.19 GPA for the 2019-20 academic year.
Sixteen Bearcat teams notched a 3.0 GPA during the spring semester, up from 10 in the fall, with 12 teams ending the year with at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA. Women’s tennis led all teams with a 3.620 team GPA for the year, while men’s tennis finished right behind with a 3.618.
SCACA cancels all-sports clinic
The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association canceled its annual all-sports clinic, originally scheduled for July 26-29, at the Greenville Convention Center.
The organization released in a statement: “We believe that we must make this careful and conservative decision regarding the large face-to-face gathering of coaches from all over our state, particularly since there is no clear understanding of the prevention and treatment of this virus.”
The SCACA plans to postpone the Hall of Fame awards banquet, in which it will induct five people (Jerry Brown, Max Clyburn, Johnny Goodwin, Brad Porter, Clovis Simmons) to a later date in the fall.
MLS to resume in Orlando
Major League Soccer and its players’ union agreed to a six-year labor contract through 2025 that paves the way for a tournament in Florida after the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.
The deal was announced Wednesday following tense talks that led to some players skipping voluntary workouts and the league threatening a lockout.
MLS and the Major League Soccer Players Association agreed Feb. 6 to a five-year labor contract, but the deal had not been ratified when the season was stopped on March 12 after only two matches had been played by each team.
Denver’s Fangio apologizes for comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is apologizing for suggesting discrimination and racism aren’t problems in the NFL.
Fangio said he only meant to convey that in his experience, those ills didn’t exist in locker rooms or on the playing field where teams rallied behind common goals. “Unfortunately, we don’t live or work only within those confines,” Fangio said. “Outside of those lines — both in the NFL and society — there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities.”
Fangio, a 61-year-old white head coach, faced plenty of blowback on social media and was criticized as being tone-deaf after his comments in a video call with members of the media on Tuesday. He had suggested discrimination and racism weren’t issues in the NFL.