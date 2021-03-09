Lander volleyball sweeps Young Harris
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. – The Lander volleyball team got 27 combined kills from Maya Walker, Alexa Barral, and Deona Mims as the Bearcats swept Young Harris on Tuesday night for their first win of the season.
Lander earned the victory by scores of 25-13, 25-13, 26-24.
LU women’s golf first at invitational
COLUMBUS, Ga. – After trailing first place Trevecca Nazarene by six shots after the first day of competition, the Lander women’s golf team stayed strong and came away as the top team at the Lady Cougar Invitational Tuesday afternoon.
The Bearcats finished the tournament shooting 16-over-par as a team and finished with a score of 626 (322+304).
Junior Hannah Stephenson finished first overall in the tournament after shooting four-over-par on the second day. Overall, Stephenson shot six-over-par for the tournament.
Pierce, Cooper, Bosh among HOF finalists
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Heat’s Leonard uses slur on livestream
MIAMI — Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat used an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed, prompting both the team and the NBA office to quickly open investigations into the matter.
The video began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Heat, who were in the final day of their All-Star break and are not formally resuming practice until Wednesday, had no immediate comment.
Panthers increasing average ticket price
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It will cost some Carolina Panthers season ticket holders a little more to see a game next season.
The NFL team announced Tuesday that its average ticket price will rise to $107 per game, an increase of $3 per game.
Some seats in the lower bowl will increase by $5 to $15 per game, while some seats in the upper bowl will increase by $3. However, more than 56% of the stadium’s 33,000 non-premium seats will not see a ticket price increase, including 78% of those in the upper level.