A large pizza is often too big to chow down in a bite, which is why it’s split into slices.
And starting Friday, the Lander volleyball team’s pizza is separated into six large pieces that, if eaten, will lead to a national championship.
“It’s three matches away from being the region champion and putting us in the Elite Eight … and then three more wins after that to being the national champion,” Lander coach Jeff Reynolds said. “That’s a pretty big pizza to eat in one bite, so we gotta break it down.”
The Bearcats will begin their NCAA Division II tournament run as a No. 5-seed at the Southeast Regional in Wingate, North Carolina. This is their first tournament appearance since 2018 and their first under Reynolds.
Lander is coming off a 20-9 regular season that saw the Bearcats finish second in the Peach Belt Conference, defeating each of their conference opponents at least twice.
The team fell short in the PBC semifinals last Friday, but players such as Patricia Pantoja are ready to take on an even bigger task this weekend.
“I think everybody’s excited,” Pantoja said. “We’re taking this as a new opportunity, this is the last chance we’ve got, basically. Everybody’s mindset is in the right place, if people are not there yet, people are getting there.”
Lander will open up the regional against No. 4 Anderson, a team the Bearcats are pretty familiar with. Their last meeting ended in a 3-0 sweep by Anderson in October, one that was riddled with Lander mistakes.
The Trojans were and are led by senior middle blocker Noelle Knutsen, who has given the Bearcats and other teams fits. She led the way against Lander with a team-high 12 kills, and a team-high 312 kills this season.
With two other excellent players in Liliana Kinder and Jaelyn Grimm, Reynolds says Anderson can attack anywhere near the net. This time around against the Trojans, Reynolds likes his team’s chances.
“If we’re able to play our game and do what we do well, that has helped us win 20 games this year, I think we’ll be just fine,” Reynolds said. “We know them and they know us, so now, we play a little bit differently, we prepare for what we know and we also prepare for what they could do.
“I like this scenario better than going into a match where you don’t know anything about them other than what you’ve seen on film and they could do that or they might not do that … there’s a lot of chess going on, if you will.”
The Southeast Regional also presents Lander a slew of other familiar opponents. The Bearcats have played No. 2 Augusta, No. 3 Carson-Newman, No. 6 Flagler and No. 8 USC Aiken, going 6-6 against them in the regular season.
The only teams Lander hasn’t faced are No. 1-seed and host Wingate and Conference Carolinas champion UNC Pembroke.
One thing that jumps out to Reynolds and Pantoja is that anybody can beat anybody. And should Lander find its way to the regional final, it would be its first time in program history.
However, just making the dance gives the second-year head coach an indicator of where the program is going.
“I want (making the tournament) to be expected,” Reynolds said. “I want kids that come to this program to expect to win the conference championship and that we’re going to the postseason, that we’re going to the NCAA tournament. I think it’s an honor for our program to be invited in an at-large scenario. It’s a reflection of the 17 young ladies we have in our program and it’s such an honor to work with them… as soon as our season’s over, I go spend a week or so in the woods and go deer hunting.
“I’m not ready to go deer hunting yet, and I know they’re not ready to go turn in their gear yet.”