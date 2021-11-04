After more than two years of planning and renovations, Lander University was finally able to reveal its new field house Wednesday at the Jeff May Complex.
The new fieldhouse will be home to Lander’s wrestling and lacrosse teams, and will provide space for coaches’ offices, a weight room, training area, locker rooms, and strength and conditioning programs.
“I was pleased to see many of our student athletes today,” Lander’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacie Bowie said. “We built this for (them) because we wanted them to have the best experience possible as a Bearcat.”
Bowie said the process of revamping the building into its second field house at the Jeff May Complex had plans dating back to January 2019. However, because of COVID-19, building plans were halted on the $1.59 million facility.
“I’d like to thank our student athletes, especially for the teams that will be housed here. If it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, we would have been in this building a long time ago,” Lander Athletic Director Brian Reese said. “(Before this) they were changing in their own dorm rooms, moving equipment back and forth, and moving practices around. Their patience and understanding have been greatly appreciated.”
Reese said the new fieldhouse was “renovated to mirror the university’s substantial growth,” citing a 42% enrollment increase. That growth has led to more athletic teams including the new women’s field hockey program, which the university announced in October.
Reese said the fieldhouse has room for growth and that new teams, including the field hockey program, will have their own spaces as well.
“When I was thinking about what to write, all I could think about was the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Lander men’s lacrosse coach Anthony LePore said. “It’s become the perfect excuse to not finish a task, or delay a project (and) fall short of expectations. We’re all incredibly grateful. The fact that we followed through on this and continued to deliver on our promises has a great deal about our leadership, and the value that they place on athletics here.”