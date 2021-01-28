Spring sports seasons will begin next week for many Lander athletics teams, and the department has released its guidelines for outdoor events.
Lander Athletics has designed a distanced seating plan to host fans in the healthiest manner possible. The plan is focused on recommended health and safety protocols for the well-being of all student-athletes, fans and staff. All plans are subject to change based on evolving information as well as local, state and national public health developments.
Capacity will be limited at all venues and general admission will be first-come, first-serve. Masks are required for all fans.
Available seats at Doug Spears Field and Dolny Stadium will be marked with stickers. At Van Taylor Stadium, unavailable seating will be marked with red tape.
Gates at Doug Spears Field and Dolny Stadium will open one hour and 30 minutes prior to the start of games, while gates at Van Taylor Stadium will open one hour prior to the start of matches.
All Sports Passes will be honored on a first-come, first-serve basis for baseball games. The side and back gates at baseball will remain closed at all times.
At the conclusion of events, fans are asked to exit the facility promptly without congregating or socializing with players, coaches, staff, or other spectators.