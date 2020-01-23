J.L. Mann stops GHS junior varsity girls
Greenwood’s girls junior varsity basketball team suffered a 37-15 loss to J.L. Mann Thursday night. Paris Bushey led the Eagles with six points. Katara Crawford scored five. Nevaeh Garrett and Lexi Watson each scored two points.
After entering halftime trailing 16-11, Greenwood was outscored 21-4 in the second half.
Record: 2-11 overall, 0-4 in region
Next: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wade Hampton at Greenwood
Lander softball picked 8th in preseason poll
Lander’s softball team has been chosen by the conference coaches to finish eighth in the stacked Peach Belt Conference this season, the league announced Thursday.
North Georgia, which received six first-place votes and totaled 96 points overall, edged Young Harris as the favorite to win the PBC title. Young Harris received five first-place votes and 92 overall points. The Mountain Lions and Nighthawks are ranked fifth and 16th, respectively, in the National Fastpitch Coaches Assocation Division II preseason poll to open the season.
Lander returns 14 players from the 2019 roster. Among the returnees are preseason all-PBC pick Sydney Grimes and Ashley Vinson, who tossed 125 2/3 innings and earned eight wins in the circle last year. Head coach Glen Crawford is in his fifth season at the helm of the program.
Mets hiring Rojas as manager
NEW YORK — The Mets made it official, hiring Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán.
New York announced the move Thursday, a week after Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract.
Rojas became New York’s fourth manager in the past 2 1/2 years — and third in four months. He is to be introduced Friday at a Citi Field news conference.
Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
Vikings make Kubiak offensive coordinator
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
Kubiak was as an offensive adviser and assistant to head coach Mike Zimmer this season, as the Vikings reached the divisional round of the playoffs.
Kubiak’s playbook, as directed by Stefanski in his first full season on the job, provided a clear boost for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense. The Vikings were eighth in the league with an average of 25.4 points a game, after ranking 19th in 2018.
GM opening racing tech center
DETROIT — General Motors is planning to open a new technical center for performance and auto racing near the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
The company says the 75,000-square-foot center will open by mid-2020 off Interstate 85 in Concord. GM says it’s still finalizing plans for the number of people who would work there. But it would be a mix of employees moving from the Detroit area and new hires in North Carolina.
The company said in a prepared statement that the center will be near many Chevrolet and Cadillac racing team partners and parts suppliers.
Mariners’ Haniger to miss start of season
SEATTLE — Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely needs to undergo core muscle surgery, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday.
Haniger suffered the injury during one of his offseason workouts earlier this week. Dipoto said the latest setback is tied to Haniger’s injury issues from last season.