Coming into this season, Madilyn Reed knew the Lander volleyball team was going places.
The team added a pair of key pieces in Katie Miller and Annie Holesinger and returned five seniors to the roster. Since then, Reed and the Bearcats have made noise, going 20-8 in the regular season and finishing second in the Peach Belt Conference.
And along the way, Reed made a little noise herself.
The senior setter won PBC specialist of the week a conference-record seven times this season, totaling a conference-high 1,016 assists and averaging 10.06 assists per set.
“If you’ve seen her play, there’s no doubt, no question that she’s the best setter in the conference,” Lander coach Jeff Reynolds said. “Week in and week out, she does a great job at practice games, leading the team, whatever it is, she’s phenomenal.”
For Reed, her success starts at practice. Coming in with a good mindset, having a lot of discipline and being thankful she can suit up in the blue and gold. From there, it’s about counting on her teammates who get her the pass to set the ball in games.
Things like that have resulted in the numbers and accolades she has amounted to this season.
“It’s something you take pride in when you bleed blue and gold,” Reed said. “When you come in here and you spend so much time pouring into the sport, but also, the school, it’s just a pride thing.”
Reed’s heroics have led the Bearcats to their best season under Reynolds. After a 13-13 season in Reynolds’ first season at the helm, Lander finished this year’s regular season ranked at No. 5 in the Southeast region rankings.
The Bearcats have also beaten each of their conference opponents at least twice out of three tries. Reed hopes her final season at Lander will be the start of something great.
“It’s definitely something that leaving a legacy, just leaving a hint of something to build Lander’s volleyball program into a national championship-winning program is something I’m very thankful to be a part of,” Reed said.
Alongside volleyball, Reed takes pride in many other things. The Graniteville native is passionate about her life, her friends and her family, even after overcoming the obstacles life has thrown at her.
“I love the kid. I don’t know what else to say. She’s an amazing human being,” Reynolds said. “In volleyball, you get the picture, you understand how good she is at volleyball, you understand how good she is at the rest of her life and everything that she’s doing.
“She’ll be successful beyond measure when she leaves Lander.”
Now as the Lander volleyball season fades, it’s crunch time for the Bearcats. No. 2-seeded Lander will compete at the Peach Belt Conference tournament in Augusta, Georgia this weekend for an auto-bid in the NCAA tournament.
Regardless of the outcome, the seven-time conference specialist of the week will be proud of the legacy she has built at Lander.
“I try not to be boastful, but that is something I take pride in in the fact that I was able to do something that nobody else has done before,” Reed said.
“Ultimately, what matters to me the most is I will remember the people that I played with and how that pushed Lander to be better, pushed Lander volleyball to be better and that’s when I’ll look at my name, I know that I did my part in our legacy and that’s what matters to me.”Civili
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.