Freshman Polina Radchenko made Lander women's tennis history on Monday, becoming the first Bearcat ever to be chosen as the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week.
Radchenko's first home duals were memorable, as the freshman went a combined 4-0 en route to a pair of wins for the Bearcats over Converse and Lenoir-Rhyne. Radchenko logged wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, while earning No. 1 and No. 2 doubles victories with Eduarda Ferreira. The freshman is 4-0 this season in singles play.
Golf great Mickey Wright dies at 85
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Mickey Wright, the golf great with a magnificent swing who won 13 majors among her 82 victories and gave the fledgling LPGA a crucial lift, died Monday of a heart attack. She was 85.
She had been hospitalized in Florida the last few weeks after a fall, said her lawyer, Sonia Pawluc.
Wright joined the LPGA in 1955 and the Hall of Famer's 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. The Associated Press in 1999 named Wright the Female Golfer of the Century and Female Athlete of the Year in 1963 and 1964.
Braves extend Snitker, Anthopoulos
ATLANTA — Braves manager Brian Snitker and his coaching staff were given one-year contract extensions through the 2021 season on Monday.
Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos was extended for three years through the 2024 season and given the additional title of president of baseball operations.
The Braves have won back-to-back NL East titles under Anthopoulos and Snitker.
The 42-year-old Anthopoulos joined the Braves following the 2017 season after two seasons as the Los Angeles Dodgers' vice president of baseball operations and six seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays' general manager.
All-Star Game viewership increases
NEW YORK — Ratings for the NBA All-Star Game were up 8% over last year, with an average of 7.3 million viewers watching Sunday night’s broadcast on TNT.
About 8 million viewers were tuned in for the end of the game, where LeBron James’ team defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team 157-155 in the first target-score format in All-Star history. The fourth quarter was untimed and was broadcast commercial-free.
TNT’s pregame coverage, which included tributes to Kobe Bryant, averaged 6.3 million viewers. That figure represented a 19% increase over viewership for the same show last year.
Browns cut Carrie, 3 others
CLEVELAND — New Browns general manager Andrew Berry cleared $13 million in salary-cap space Monday by releasing veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie and three others players signed by former GM John Dorsey.
Along with Carrie, Cleveland terminated the contracts of tight end Demetrius Harris, guard Eric Kush and linebacker Adarius Taylor.
Carrie is the most significant move. The versatile 29-year-old played in all 32 games over the past two seasons after being signed as a free agent. He had 125 tackles and had two interceptions and two sacks.
Colts add 2 assistants to staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has added Matt Raich and Jerrod Johnson to his coaching staff.
Raich will serve as special defensive assistant-assistant defensive line coach while Johnson becomes the team's offensive quality control coach.
Raich has spent most of the past two decades in the NFL, making stops at Pittsburgh, Arizona, Detroit and Cincinnati.
Johnson worked with the Colts last season as part of the league's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. He also worked with San Francisco's quarterbacks in 2017 as part of the same initiative.
Clijsters returns to WTA Tour
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kim Clijsters' first WTA Tour match since 2012 ended with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) loss to Garbine Muguruza at the Dubai Championships on Monday.
The 36-year-old Clijsters is making a second comeback — this time after more than seven years away from professional tennis — but was broken in the opening game against Muguruza, a fellow former No. 1.
Muguruza broke again for a 5-2 lead and was two breaks up at 3-0 in the second set before Clijsters found her stride. The Belgian leveled the set at 4-4 but Muguruza then converted her second match point in the tiebreaker.
Florida could delay student-athlete pay
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers sought to slow down the momentum to allow college athletes to strike endorsement deals, and extended the game clock on Monday for the NCAA to address the issue of compensation for the 450,000 student athletes under its purview.
The Florida Legislature appears on track to become the second state in the country — behind California — to allow student athletes to make money off their names much like professional athletes now do.
If signed into law as expected, the new rules would have gone into effect July 1. But a Florida Senate committee on Monday agreed to push back that date a year, giving the collegiate body some wiggle room.