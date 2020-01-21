Lander’s Grimes earns preseason honors
Lander softball second baseman Sydney Grimes was selected to the preseason all-Peach Belt Conference team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Grimes, a senior from Hoschton, Georgia, earned first-team all-PBC honors last season, becoming the first Bearcat to be named to the all-PBC first-team in back-to-back seasons since Brittney Sheriff in 2011-12. Grimes batted .336 on the year with a .409 on-base percentage and a .990 fielding percentage.
Grimes is the second Bearcat in the last three seasons to earn preseason all-conference accolades. In two seasons with Lander, Grimes is batting .340 with a .395 on-base percentage.
Lander opens the season with the Bearcat Round Robin on Feb. 8-9.
Lander lacrosse picked fifth in poll
The Lander women’s lacrosse team has been picked fifth in the 2020 Gulf South Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Additionally, freshmen attackers Emmy Peterson and Alyssa Suchan were named to the GSC Offensive Player of the Year Watch List, while freshmen defenders Tiyonna Hall and Alex Miller made the Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.
The Bearcats earned a total of 12 points in the poll. The league’s co-favorites are Alabama-Huntsville and Young Harris, who tied with 23 points and three first-place votes. Montevallo follows in third with a total of 14 points, while Lee is fourth with 13 points. The Bearcats are fifth, followed by Shorter with five points.
Lander is entering its first season in program history under the direction of head coach Bob Dachille. The Bearcats open the season on Feb. 1 with a home match against Newberry.
Clemson’s Robinson Freshman of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Clemson women’s basketball’s Amari Robinson has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week. It is her first career national award, and the first national freshman of the week selection in school history.
Robinson averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and shot 20 of 23 from the free-throw line in wins over Pittsburgh and Duke. In the overtime win over the Panthers on Thursday, Robinson led with 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while finishing 12 of 13 from the charity stripe.
On Sunday, the Douglasville, Georgia, native turned in a 16-point, nine-rebound performance, going 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and guiding the Tigers to their first win over Duke in 24 tries.
Browns’ Beckham has surgery on muscle
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make a full recovery following surgery on a core muscle injury that limited the star wide receiver during his first season with the Browns.
Beckham had the operation Tuesday to repair a sports hernia that curtailed his speed and production with Cleveland.