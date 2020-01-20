After competing as the No. 1 player on the Lander women's tennis team throughout the 2018-19 season, senior Eduarda Ferreira was selected to the preseason all-Peach Belt Conference on Monday.
Ferreira is the first Bearcat in program history to earn preseason all-PBC honors. Boasting a 16-5 record in singles matches last season, Ferreira was 5-3 in PBC matches and 16-4 at the No. 1 spot. The Rondonopolis, Brazil native also was part of 11 wins in doubles action and was named to the all-PBC second team, becoming the first Bearcat in program history to earn all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons.
Lander opens the season on Feb. 7 at the City of Florence Championships against Barton.
2 from LU men's tennis earn preseason honors
Senior Axel Cronje and junior Adam Elliget have been tabbed as preseason All-Peach Belt Conference selections, the league office announced on Monday.
Cronje and Elliget amassed a 14-4 mark as a double pair last season while playing at the No. 1 spot in every outing, earning ITA All-America status. The duo went an impressive 7-2 in PBC play and moved as high as No. 3 in the Oracle/ITA doubles rankings. The two also competed in the 2019 ITA Fall Cup in October.
Cronje notched nine singles wins last year, including four at the No. 1 spot, while Elliget went 6-1 in singles play.
Clemson's Robinson earns ACC honor
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following back-to-back wins, including a historic defeat of the Duke Blue Devils, Amari Robinson was tabbed ACC Freshman of the Week, as voted on by the Blue Ribbon Panel. Robinson is the first Tiger to earn Freshman of the Week honors this season and second Tiger to garner an ACC weekly award (Kendall Spray, Dec. 30).
Robinson averaged 18.0 points per game over two conference wins for the Tigers this week, including a 20-point output against Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Douglasville, Georgia, native went 12-of-13 from the free throw line against the Panthers, leading the Tigers to a 75-67 overtime victory.
On Sunday, Robinson again turned in double figures, tallying 16 points on the day. Robinson continued her strong performance at the free throw line, going 8-for-10, including two clutch free throws with two seconds remaining to put the game away, snapping the Tigers’ 23-game losing streak to the Blue Devils.
Panthers hire Snow to lead defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phil Snow is rejoining head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator.
Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017-19 and Temple from 2013-16.
Snow has spent 37 seasons coaching college football, serving as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions for four seasons (2005-08).
Under Snow, Baylor ranked 41st in the nation in total defense last season, and finished second in takeaways with 30, third in interceptions with 17 and eighth in sacks per game at 3.3. Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch finished fifth in the nation in sacks (13 1/2) and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, while cornerback Grayland Arnold rank fifth in interceptions (six).
49ers' Coleman injures right shoulder
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field in the second quarter of the NFC championship game Sunday with a right shoulder injury and was listed as out for the remainder of the game.
Coleman came up hurt at the end of a 4-yard run and left the game at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers after being tackled by safety Adrian Amos. San Francisco scored a touchdown the next play to take a 17-0 lead, a 9-yard run by Raheem Mostert for his TD rush of the game.
Coleman, who hurt his elbow last week in a win over Minnesota but ran for 105 yards and two scores, had six rushes for 21 yards when he left.
Packers safety Adrian Amos injured his pectoral muscle in the first half and was ruled out, then Green Bay lost cornerback Jaire Alexander to a thumb injury in the third quarter.
Ex-Houston quarterback headed to Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced Monday that he is transferring to Miami, a significant get for the Hurricanes as they try to bounce back from a 6-7 season.
King played in four games for Houston this past season before announcing in late September that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020.
King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston — a streak that broke the FBS record held by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow. For comparison’s sake, Miami quarterbacks have had 15 such games in the last nine seasons combined.
Wreck leaves Parsons badly injured
ATLANTA — Chandler Parsons' attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries" in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday's crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.