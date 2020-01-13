For the third time this season and the fourth time in her career, Lander women's basketball senior forward Tabitha Dailey was tabbed as the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week.
The honor comes after Dailey notched 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals Wednesday against Augusta before scoring a season-high 27 points and adding nine rebounds and four steals against Francis Marion on Saturday. The strong performances were the first back-to-back 20-plus scoring games in her career.
The Augusta, Georgia, native is the fourth Bearcat in the last four years to earn three PBC Player of the Week honors in a single season (Jessica Harris 2018-19, Chelsea Mitchell 2017-18, Breshay Johnson 2016-17, 2017-18).
Lander has won five of the PBC's nine Player of the Week awards this season.
Browns hiring Stefanski as next coach
CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski coached running backs, tight ends and quarterbacks in Minnesota. He's about to take on his most challenging group yet — the Browns.
The Vikings offensive coordinator, who came close to getting Cleveland's job last year but finished second to Freddie Kitchens, was hired as the Browns new coach — their 10th since 1999 — on Sunday, a person familiar with the team's decision and plans told The Associated Press.
Stefanski agreed to accept the position a day after Minnesota's season ended with a 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoffs.
Drug charge dropped against Chung
CONCORD, N.H. — A cocaine possession charge against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be dropped with the understanding that he will undergo periodic drug testing and perform 40 hours of community service, a prosecutor said Monday.
A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted Chung in August. Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois had said members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to Chung's home in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. Chung pleaded not guilty.
Jaguars fire DeFilippo after 1 season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gardner Minshew was as good as any rookie quarterback in the NFL. Running back Leonard Fournette had a career year. And second-year pro DJ Chark became a weekly threat to defenses.
It wasn't enough to save offensive coordinator John DeFilippo's job.
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired DeFilippo after one season Monday, becoming the second team to part with him in the last 13 months. Coach Doug Marrone made the decision the day his assistants returned from a brief break following the regular-season finale.
Lions hire Undlin as defensive coordinator
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired Cory Undlin to replace Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator.
Matt Patricia added the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach to his staff on Monday. Patricia and Undlin started their NFL careers together with the New England Patriots in 2004.
The Lions announced earlier this month Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut.
Undlin's task is to turn around a defense that ranked No. 31 in the NFL for a team with three wins in 2019.
CFP director gets contract extension
The College Football Playoff has extended the contract of executive director Bill Hancock.
The 11 university presidents and chancellors that make up the Board of Managers unanimously approve the extension Monday, a few hours before the national championship game in New Orleans between Clemson and LSU.
Terms were not disclosed. Hancock's current three-year deal was set to expire in June.
Hancock has been executive director of the playoff since its start in 2014 and helped craft the current postseason system through the transition from the Bowl Championship Series.
Tennessee self-reports 7 violations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has self-reported an NCAA violation that involved a football player advertising the sale of a replica version of his jersey on Facebook.
The incident was among seven Level III and Level IV violations that Tennessee reported over the last six months. The reports were obtained Monday through a public records request.
The Facebook-related violation involved a football player permitting the use of his name and image to promote a commercial project. The player wasn’t identified.
UNC's Robinson injured in car crash
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina forward Brandon Robinson was hurt in a weekend car crash and the school says the injuries are not serious.
The other motorist was charged with driving while impaired, according to Carrboro police. An incident report said the driver of the other car early Sunday, drove into the opposite lane and hit Robinson's car near an intersection.
It was not known when Robinson would be cleared to practice this week or play, the school said Monday. The struggling Tar Heels play at Pittsburgh on Saturday.
New Mexico dismisses Bragg after arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico forward Carlton Bragg Jr. has been dismissed from the Lobos basketball team following his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Coach Paul Weir released a statement late Sunday, hours after Bragg's arrest, saying the embattled player needed to focus on his personal well-being.
The arrest came nine days after Bragg, 24, was reinstated to the team following a three-game suspension while university officials investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him by another student.