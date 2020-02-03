Lander senior forward Tabitha Dailey has been named the Peach Belt Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
The honor is the fourth of the season for Dailey, which sets a new school record. She has been named the PBC Player of the Week five times in her career.
The 5-foot-9 Bearcat standout ran her streak of scoring in double figures to 10 consecutive games, averaging 25.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in Lander's wins over Georgia College and Young Harris. Dailey finished 23 of 27 from the field for 85.2% accuracy.
Dailey scored 22 on 11-for-14 shooting with eight rebounds in the win over Georgia College on Wednesday, then scored 29 on 12-of-13 shooting with four boards and two steals in Saturday's win over Young Harris.
Falcons cut ties with Beasley
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have cut ties with outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks in the team's run to the Super Bowl but didn't come close to matching that production over the last three seasons.
The decision announced Monday means the 27-year-old Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 18.
Beasley was the No. 8 overall pick out of Clemson in 2015. He blossomed in his second season, leading the league with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles as the Falcons made the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history.
Staples Center removes Kobe memorial
LOS ANGELES — A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant's widow and other family members.
The cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs began at 4 a.m., Staples Center President Lee Zeidman tweeted. A fence was erected around the site to keep the cleanup out of public view.
Fans spontaneously began creating the memorial in a plaza outside the arena as word surfaced that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in suburban Calabasas.
Super Bowl viewership increases
NEW YORK — The Super Bowl put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership, with an estimated 99.9 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in what is annually the most-watched television event of the year.
The Nielsen company said viewership rebounded slightly from the 98.5 million who watched in 2019. An exciting game that featured a fourth quarter comeback and two teams that haven't been in the ultimate game lately most likely helped drive public interest.
Super Bowl viewership had been slowly eroding since its peak in 2015, when 114.4 million watched a thrilling finish between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
SEC names new coordinator of officials
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.
Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid's appointment Monday to replace Steve Shaw. McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015.
He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012.
McDaid was a back judge in the Big East from 2001-05 and has worked in four New Year's Six games and the 2010 Bowl Championship Series title game.
Hampton leaves New Zealand, returns to US
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Teenage star R.J. Hampton has ended his short sojourn in New Zealand and Australian basketball and is returning to the United States to recover from a hip injury and prepare for the NBA draft.
Hampton was a high school star, highly sought-after by NCAA Division 1 colleges, who made a surprise decision last year to forego a college career and play professionally for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia's National Basketball League.
He told The Associated Press at the time he preferred to "live like a pro and to play with grown men and not have to juggle books and basketball."
Astros hire Click as GM
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager Monday, taking the Tampa Bay Rays executive and putting him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training.
Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball last month in the wake of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros.
Houston, coming off a Game 7 loss to Washington in the World Series, hired Dusty Baker last week as manager.
Astros owner Jim Crane announced the addition of Click, who spent the last three seasons as the Rays' vice president of baseball operations. The 42-year-old Click had been with Tampa Bay for the last 14 seasons.
Gonzales, Mariners agree to $30 million deal
SEATTLE — Left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners agreed Monday to a $30 million contract covering 2021-24, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $45 million over five seasons.
Gonzales is about to begin his third full season with the Mariners after arriving in 2017 via a trade from St. Louis. Gonzales gets $1 million this year in the final season of a $1.9 million, two-year deal.
Chacín finalizes deal with Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Jhoulys Chacín finalized a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on Monday after a miserable 2019 season that saw him go from an opening day start to an August release.
He would get a $1.6 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings.
The 32-year-old right-hander was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA for Milwaukee in 2018 after signing a $15.5 million, two-year deal with the Brewers.