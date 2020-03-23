Lander women's basketball senior Tabitha Dailey has been named a Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division II All-America Honorable Mention, the organization announced Monday.
A second-team all-Peach Belt Conference selection, Dailey led the Bearcats with 15.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. She finished second in the conference and fourth nationally in field-goal percentage, while ranking in the top eight in 10 different statistical categories across the conference.
Dailey earned four PBC Player of the Week honors in 2019-20, the most ever by a Lander women's basketball player. Over the first 10 games of 2020, Dailey shot over 61% from the floor in nine contests.
She surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career with a 24-point performance against Columbus State in the PBC Tournament semifinals. The Augusta, Georgia, native averaged 15.3 points per game in nine games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament.
USC's Boston, Harris earn All-America honors
COLUMBIA — South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston and senior Tyasha Harris earned spots on the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-America Second and Third teams, respectively. It is the second organization to recognize the pair for their roles in the Gamecocks' success this season.
The SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, Boston powered her way onto the national stage in her college debut, becoming the first in NCAA Division I women's basketball history to post a triple-double in her first career game. She did not let up after that, posting 13 double-doubles, including seven against ranked opponents
Harris picked up All-SEC First-Team honors and a spot on the SEC All-Tournament team after guiding the Gamecocks to the second SEC Regular-Season Championship and third SEC Tournament crown of her career. Her steady leadership included a career-high 12.0 points per game, an SEC-best 5.7 assists per game, which ranked 12th in the country this season, and the nation's 10th-best assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.78.
Rams unveil new logos, color scheme
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled a brand-new logo and some familiar new colors ahead of a milestone season.
The Rams’ primary colors are royal blue and yellow again after the franchise's rebranding announcement, which was made Monday with rather less fanfare than the team originally hoped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rams’ new primary logo features an “LA” with a ram’s horn curved around the letters, while a new secondary logo is a modern update of the classic ram’s head logo occasionally used by the team in previous decades.
With new uniforms coming up later in the year, the Rams are finally getting their long-awaited new look before the fifth season of the franchise’s return to Los Angeles.
US Open changing hard-court brand
NEW YORK — The U.S. Open tennis tournament is changing the brand of its court surfaces for the first time in more than 40 years.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Monday it has a five-year agreement for the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to use Laykold hard courts made by Advanced Polymer Technology.
They replace DecoTurf, the hard-court surface played on at the U.S. Open since 1978.
Laykold courts have been used at the Miami Open and New York Open and for Fed Cup matches in the United States.
Hoyer agrees to deal with Patriots
BOSTON — Brian Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time.
The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. Hoyer was released by Indianapolis on Saturday.
In Hoyer, the Patriots add a veteran quarterback who is familiar with their system. It is their first move to add some depth at the quarterback position since Tom Brady left in free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 34-year-old began his career as Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career.
UEFA postpones Champions League final
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA formally postponed the Champions League final on Monday — an inevitable move with European soccer in total shutdown and four Round of 16 games yet to be completed.
The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul before the spreading coronavirus pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on March 17-18 to be delayed indefinitely.
UEFA said no decision has yet been made on finding a new date.
The shutdown has no end in sight though UEFA and European soccer leaders said last week they hope to complete the club season by June 30.