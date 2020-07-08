Lander rugby hires Pape as assistant coach
Lander head rugby coach Buck Billings announced the hiring of Ken Pape as the assistant men’s and women’s rugby coach on Wednesday, July 8.
Pape joins the staff after spending three years at Division III Colby-Sawyer. Pape went 18-5 as head women’s coach of the Chargers, including conference championships in both 7’s and 15’s.
Prior to that, Pape spent four years as head coach at Rutgers. He also was a USA Rugby Girls High School All-Americans assistant coach/analyst and head coach of the Empire GU All-Stars.
NASCAR moving August race at Watkins Glen to Daytona
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will move its August road course race from Watkins Glen in upstate New York because of state health restrictions, and the event will shift instead to the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
The move means the Cup Series will make its debut on Daytona’s road course, which is used by the IMSA sports car series and incorporates part of the famed 2.5-mile oval. The race on Aug. 16 was necessary to move from Watkins Glen because NASCAR cannot meet New York’s quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors.
Jimmie Johnson to race after 2 negative COVID tests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and will race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.
Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result.
Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet at Kentucky. NASCAR confirmed Wednesday that Johnson has been cleared to return.
Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 because of pandemic
The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators.
The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had been in the works for weeks as the PGA of America, the European Tour and the PGA Tour tried to adjust with so many moving parts.
The Ryder Cup was scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits, and because of a reconfigured golf schedule brought on by the pandemic, that would have been one week after the U.S. Open.
Coronavirus forces Ivy League to suspend fall sports
The Ivy League on Wednesday became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports, including football, leaving open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the coronavirus pandemic is better controlled by then.
Though the coalition of eight academically elite schools does not grant athletic scholarships or compete for an NCAA football championship, the move could have ripple effects throughout the big business of college sports.