Lander reschedules The Drop for Aug. 28
Considering the latest information and expert analysis regarding COVID-19, Lander Athletics has decided to reschedule the third annual Emerald Ink & Stitches The Drop for Friday, Aug. 28, at Dolny Stadium at the Jeff May Complex. The event will feature live music on the infield by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard presented by AP Restoration & Woodworks. The reception will begin at 7 p.m. with The Drop scheduled for 8 p.m. Lander Athletics hopes rescheduling puts us in the best position to safely host The Drop, which has raised more than $140,000 in the first two years of the event to directly benefit student-athletes and sports programs. Registration options and additional information can be found at www.landerbearcats.com.
Lander Athletics will continue to monitor information regarding COVID-19 and follow any updated guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Office of the Governor of South Carolina.
Cam Newton feels like ‘fish out of water’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton says he feels like a “fish out of a water” being a free agent for the first time in his nine-year NFL career.
Newton said during a conversation with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul on Instagram Live on Monday that being released by the Carolina Panthers has left him with a chip on his shoulder that has “turned into family-size real quick.”
Newton didn’t give any indication where he might be interested in signing.
The 2015 league MVP played in only two games last season and is coming off surgery for a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. He also had surgery in the 2019 offseason for a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
English soccer warned of $1B in losses
English soccer faced warnings on Tuesday that losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic could exceed $1 billion and clubs could go out of business.
The financial alarm was sounded by the heads of the English Football Association and Premier League as well-paid players in the top flight resist calls to cut their salaries because they believe the move would only benefit wealthy owners.
FA chairman Greg Clarke urged the country to unite to “keep the game alive.”
Source: MLB proposes playing all games in Arizona
NEW YORK — Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
The sides held a telephone call to talk about paths forward for a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.
Ideas are still in the early stage, and the Arizona option would have many obstacles to overcome, the people said.
Silver: No decisions until at least May
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is bracing for several more weeks of uncertainty about the remainder of this halted season, revealing Monday night that he does not expect the league will be able to decide anything until at least May.
Silver spoke on the NBA’s Twitter account as part of the league’s new NBATogether initiative, in a conversation hosted by Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson. Silver touched on many topics, including how the league is looking at numerous scenarios for a return, but in every case the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible right now to move too far forward.
The NBA was the first of the major U.S. pro leagues to shut down because of the COVID-19 threat, doing so after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to test positive for the virus. The league’s regular season was to end April 15, and the playoffs were to begin April 18.