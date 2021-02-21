Barbara Cook pitched a one-hitter as the Lander softball team beat Chowan 9-1 in five innings Sunday.
Shannon Antonini and Shelby Davies led the Bearcats with three hits apiece, while Emily Campbell had two. The Hawks won the first game 6-3.
Lander earned a split of Saturday’s doubleheader, winning the first game 4-3 before dropping the second game 9-5.
Lander men’s soccer drubs Flagler
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lander men’s soccer team enjoyed a pleasant trip to the Sunshine State with a 4-0 victory over Flagler on Sunday. The Bearcats move to 3-0 while the Saints drop to 0-1-1.
Sophomore Max McNulty scored on a pass from senior Tom Marriott to make it a 1-0.
Marriot let one fly off a free kick during the 52nd minute that pinged off the crossbar for his second of the season. Junior Luke Jordan also scored on a rebound off a shot from sophomore Alistair Danjon during the 74th-minute to make it 3-0. Sophomore Timon Windisch scored the final goal from sophomore Max Bolton in the 85th minute. Goalkeeper Jacob Withers is now 3-0.
Lander men’s tennis gets easy victory
The No. 6-ranked Lander men’s tennis team shut out its third consecutive opponent Sunday as the Bearcats trounced Lenoir-Rhyne 7-0 at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Lander (5-0) dropped a doubles decision for the first time all year, but rallied with a 6-3 win from Guillaume Tattevin and Kim Oshiro at the No. 3 spot before Adam Elliget and Matthew De Groot picked up a 6-3 win at No. 2.
Thomas De Negri had a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles. Hugo Regner added to the lead with a 6-4, 6-0 win. Mikael Erler clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 4. De Groot won 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 at No. 6, and Tattevin won 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1. Elliget won 7-6, 6-3 win at No. 2.
Lander wrestling team falls to Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Lander wrestling team came narrowly close to taking down No. 19 Newberry College for the SACC title Saturday, but ended up falling 22-21.
Lander got a 5-1 win from senior Jauquin Olivas. Newwon the next match, but the Bearcats won the next four. Redshirt sophomore Jack Bond had a 19-5 major decision. Sophomore Ryan Humel’s opponent stalled out to make it 13-9. Sophomore Darius Parker won with a 22-4 technical fall to put Lander up 18-9, while redshirt sophomore Cameron Coffman earned a 5-1 decision to put Lander up 21-9.
Lander women win one of two matches
The Lander women’s tennis fell in a close match Saturday, as it lost to Newberry 4-3 at the Joe Cabri Tennis Center.
Seniors Kayleigh Hahn and Lindsey Wiggins won at No. 3 doubles. Freshman Chiara Gerbino won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, senior Maria Rey won 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 5 singles and sophomore Roberta Armani won 4-6, 6-4, 10-2 at No. 6 singles.
In the second match of the day, Lander smoked Savannah State. The Bearcats started with back-to-back 6-0, 6-0 wins by senior Lindsey Wiggins and freshman Shea Connelly along with senior Marissa Peterson and freshman Catalina Santander at No. 2 and 3 doubles. Sophomore Roberta Armani and senior Maria Rey won 6-3 at the No. 1 doubles.
In singles play, the Bearcats ran the tables: Marissa Peterson won 6-0, 6-0; Connelly won 6-0, 6-0; Santander won 6-0, 6-0; Armani took won 6-0, 6-0; Rey won 6-0, 6-1; and Wiggins won 6-0, 6-4 .
No. 20 Missouri rips USC men’s hoops
COLUMBIA — Dru Smith scored 17 and Mark Smith had 13 as No. 20 Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-78 victory over struggling South Carolina on Saturday.
USC baseball sweeps Dayton
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina baseball team swept its opening series with Dayton, putting up 12 runs apiece in the first two games and winning the finale 5-1.
The Gamecocks belted five home runs Saturday, and the pitching staff combined to allow just three hits, as the Gamecocks over Dayton.
Clemson baseball sweeps Cincinnati
CLEMSON — James Parker’s walkoff single to deep left-center with no outs in the 10th inning scored Dylan Brewer and gave No. 25 Clemson an 8-7 win over Cincinnati on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep.
On Saturday, Clemson scored three runs in the fifth inning and Ty Olenchuk tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings to lead Clemson to a 5-2 victory.
Osaka beats Brady for women’s title
MELBOURNE, Australia — Naomi Osaka won her fourth title in her past eight appearances at a Grand Slam, emerging from what initially was a tight Australian Open final and pulling away by grabbing six consecutive games to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3.
Djokovic serves up Australian Open win
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic used improved serving, along with his usual relentless returning and baseline excellence to grab 11 of 13 games in one stretch and beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 for a third consecutive Australian Open trophy.