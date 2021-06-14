Reynolds named LU volleyball coach
Jeff Reynolds, who led Snow College to the NJCAA National Championship match in April, has been named the sixth Lander head volleyball coach in program history.
Reynolds has served the last five seasons as the head coach for Snow College in Utah. This past season, he helped guide the Badgers to the highest winning percentage in program history with a 26-3 mark as the Badgers finished as national runners-up.
In his tenure at Snow College, Reynolds’ compiled a 131-28 record and coached three Region XVIII Players of the Year.
LU men’s tennis players receive academic honor
Sophomores Matthew De Groot, Jamieson Nathan, and Guillaume Tattevin and seniors Kim Oshiro and Tommaso Rossin of the Lander men’s tennis team were selected Monday to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, presented by Barnes & Noble College.
De Groot was 10-3 in doubles action, while Nathan tallied 11 combined singles and doubles victories. Tattevin was 4-1 at No. 1 singles and paired with Oshiro to go 8-1 in doubles play. Rossin was 9-1 in singles action and 8-4 in doubles.
Gilmore absent from Pats’ minicamp
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots opened their mandatory three-day minicamp Monday with their starting quarterback back from an injury, but one of their key cogs on defense was noticeably absent.
Cam Newton participated without restriction after missing the team’s final three voluntary workouts last week with a hand injury. But Stephon Gilmore, the team’s top cornerback and the 2019 NFL defensive player of the year, was one of several players missing.
Gilmore, who skipped the team’s recent 10 voluntary workouts, is entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2017.
Source: Jets, Crowder rework deal
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a renegotiated deal that will keep him with the team through this season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Monday.
Crowder was due to make $10 million in the final year of the three-year, $28.5 million contract he signed in 2019. Financial details of the renegotiated deal were not immediately available, but the Jets had been trying to get the 28-year-old receiver to take a pay cut — or otherwise possibly be cut.