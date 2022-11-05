Lander has had a near-perfect résumé in conference play this season.
Amounting to 8-1-3 mark in Peach Belt Conference matches, the Bearcats’ only blemish came just two weeks ago at Flagler.
On Sunday, Lander has an opportunity to avenge that loss — and win a championship.
The No. 1-seeded Bearcats are scheduled to play in the PBC title match with the No. 2 Saints at Van Taylor Stadium at 1 p.m. It’s a familiar spot for coach Lee Squires’ team, having gone to six out of the last seven PBC championship matches.
However, Lander is just 1-5 in those matches, a trend the Bearcats hope to end with a win Sunday.
“Obviously, it’s a tough game,” Squires said. “It’s not every week you play in a conference tournament championship game. We’re excited, especially to play at home in front of our fans and try to win a championship on home turf. It’ll be pretty cool.”
The Bearcats (10-3-5) have been on a roll this season, climbing the D-II coaches’ poll to No. 18 in the nation. The team is also ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region rankings with wins over No. 6 Flagler and No. 7 Clayton State.
One proponent behind Lander’s success is junior forward Marco Gueli, who scored a team-high 13 goals and 29 points this season. However, the Bearcats aren’t a one-man show with 29 of 32 players seeing action this season, and Gueli recognizes that.
“The team has helped me a lot. If I don’t get the passes, then I wouldn’t score the goals,” Gueli said. “It’s always a team effort, but I’m happy to help the team, so the team has been the most important thing for my success.”
Luckily for Squires, his team is the healthiest it has been all season, which bodes well when the D-II NCAA Tournament is right around the corner. With a win, the Bearcats would land an automatic bid to the 40-team tournament, and should make it in even with a loss.
But Squires still doesn’t want his team’s postseason fate in any kind of question.
“We want to get back there and once you’re in it, anybody can win it,” Squires said. “That’ll be the goal, but we’ll take our preparation one day at a time and put a game plan together and just try to win the game.”
As for Flagler (10-3-3, 8-2-2), it’s a team Lander has played two thrilling one-goal battles with this season, which the two teams split.
Squires and Gueli say the Saints are a good all-around, balanced team with many players that can make things happen — and that’s evidenced by the stat sheet. Midfielder Dan McGuire leads Flagler with seven goals this season with forward Paul Hansen not far behind with six.
McGuire and Hansen are just two of 12 Saints to record a goal this season. However, Lander goalkeeper Lorenzo Ferrari has played rather well against Flagler, allowing just one goal and totaling two saves in each of the teams’ meetings.
“(Flagler is) a well-organized, efficient team,” Squires said. “No real out-and-out weaknesses you can expose, but we know if we stick to our game plan and execute it, we should have a really good chance.”
But point-blank, it’s a big match for Lander, and Squires isn’t downplaying it whatsoever.
“We got to throw the sink at it,” Squires said. “We’ve got to be organized and disciplined defensively. We gotta take care of set pieces. We gotta be focused enough not to make any errors, capitalize on any errors that they make, and ultimately, be one goal better than them when the final whistle goes.”