It was a game that the Lander men’s soccer team had played in nearly each of the last seven seasons — the Peach Belt Conference Championship.
But in those six games, Lander secured the win only once.
But Sunday was different, as the Bearcats avenged their lone PBC loss of the season with a 1-0 win against Flagler.
“I’m just incredibly proud,” Lander coach Lee Squires said. “From where we were last year to where we are now with the same group of players is night and day. It was a tough spring, where there were a lot of hard truths and finding that standard again that we’ve been so accustomed to since I’ve been here.
“Last year we knew that we were a shadow of ourselves in a lot of different ways. It wasn’t a talent issue. We had to rediscover ourselves and reset the standard. Today caps off not just a 90-minute game or a three-month season, but a yearlong journey of us getting back to this point. ... We’ve been here and failed before. I’m pleased to get that monkey off our backs. Just relieved that the hard work has paid off, and the boys have their reward.”
The match was intense from the start.
The Bearcats were on the attack from the first whistle, finding pay dirt 17 minutes into the game when senior defender Jed Smith flew above a Flagler defender on a corner kick, directing the ball perfectly with his head to beat Flagler’s keeper.
From there, Lander continued to pour on the attack, putting up nine shots in the first half.
But there were missed opportunities.
Less than 3 minutes into the game, Lander had a breakaway and beat the Saints’ keeper. But a shot that was just a hair off the back of Lander’s Kevin Rubaszewski allowed a Flagler defender to sprint back and make the save in time before the ball could trickle in. In the second half, Lander looked like it added to its lead, when Marco Gueli blew past the Saints’ back line and easily tucked the ball into the back of the net, but an offsides call wiped the goal.
“We started off the game really, really well. We wanted to be aggressive and attack,” Squires said. “We could have scored a couple and make it more comfortable. Even in the second half, we wanted that second goal. We didn’t want to settle for what we had because it only takes one inch difference off the cross-bar and it’s a different game and a different result. Thankfully, it went our way today.
“I’m a big component of the harder you work, the luckier you’ll get. I think we earned that little bit at the end.”
Flagler finished the game on the attack for the final 5 minutes of the match, as it continued to fire off shots and get corners.
The Saints nearly broke through twice, but an errant shot and a close save by Bearcat keeper Lorenzo Ferrari iced the win for the Bearcats.
“They’re a good team, and it’s a championship game, so they were going to throw everything at it,” Squires said. “We just had to weather the storm. ... That last four or five minutes felt like an hour. Just pleased to get across the finish line. In championship games, it doesn’t matter how you do it, you just have to get it done. We did it.”
With the win, Lander is officially in the D-II NCAA Tournament.