Lander men’s lacrosse to join Peach Belt
The Lander men’s lacrosse team will join the Peach Belt Conference as the league adds the sport for the spring of 2021. Lander will join Alabama-Huntsville, Montevallo, and Shorter for the league’s inaugural season, with Flagler and Young Harris joining in 2022.
The inaugural season will begin in February with teams playing a double round-robin conference schedule starting in mid-March. The PBC will hold its first tournament April 30 and May 2, 2021, with all four teams in competition. The conference will have an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament in 2022 when the league grows to six teams.
With the addition of men’s lacrosse, Lander will now have 16 different athletic teams competing in the Peach Belt Conference.
Giants catcher Posey opts out of playing
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants star catcher Buster Posey decided to opt out of the 2020 season Friday out of health concerns for his newly adopted twin baby girls during the coronavirus pandemic.
The babies were born about eight weeks prematurely last Friday and Posey and his wife, Kristen, finalized the adoption on Thursday. Ada and Livvi are healthy but will need to spend time in neonatal intensive care and will have weakened immune systems for the next few months.
Posey is one of the most prominent players to opt out of the season as a six-time All-Star, the 2012 NL MVP and a three-time World Series champion with San Francisco.
Gallo returns to Rangers after positive test
ARLINGTON, Texas — All-Star slugger Joey Gallo joined the Texas Rangers for the first time at summer camp Friday after missing the first week of workouts because he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Gallo never felt any symptoms, but had two positive tests that sandwiched a negative result during intake testing. He was cleared to return after multiple negative tests this week.
The 26-year-old Gallo initially took a saliva test during intake testing June 27, and got a positive result two days later.
Blue Jays move Guerrero Jr. to first base
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are shifting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. across the diamond, moving the slugger to first base from third.
Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo said Guerrero feels comfortable at first and the team has Travis Shaw ready to play third.