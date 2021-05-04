Lander men’s lacrosse earns PBC award
The Lander men’s lacrosse team earned the Peach Belt Sportsmanship Award, the league office announced Tuesday.
The program presents an award following each championship season to the team in that sport that best exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and generally conducts themselves with a high degree of integrity, character and class. The team award is selected by other teams who compete in that sport.
Lander just completed its first season as a PBC Championship sport and Lander is the first winner of the Team Sportsmanship Award. It is the fourth overall award for Lander athletics across all sports.
Jimmie Johnson joins Indy 500 coverage
INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmie Johnson will make his first Indianapolis 500 start this year after all — with the television crew, not on the racetrack.
NBC Sports said Tuesday it will use Johnson for studio coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on race day and qualifying weekend.
The seven-time NASCAR champion is now an IndyCar rookie running only the road and street courses, a decision that has sidelined Johnson for the four ovals on the schedule including the Indianapolis 500. He’s never before attended an Indy 500.
Ravens sign Villanueva away from Steelers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal on Tuesday.
The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh.
Jets’ Williams sidelined 8-10 weeks
NEW YORK — New York Jets standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams broke a bone in a foot and is expected to have surgery and be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.
Williams was hurt last week during on-field workouts at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, the person told The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the Jets didn’t announce the injury.
NFL Network first reported Williams’ injury. He is expected to miss organized team activities and minicamp.