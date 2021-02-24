Lander men’s lacrosse beats North Greenville
The Lander men’s lacrosse team battled against the North Greenville Crusaders to win 11-10 at Van Taylor Stadium on Wednesday.
The Bearcats advance to 2-0 on the season while North Greenville drops to 0-4 overall.
Sophomore Carson Theriault, freshman Alex Ellis and sophomore Drew Wilson led the team in goals scored with two each.
Lander softball downs Concord in 2 games
The Lander softball team run-ruled Concord in game one and rallied in the bottom of the sixth to take game two, earning the Bearcats their first sweep of the season on Wednesday at Doug Spears Field. Lander defeated the Mountain Lions 8-0 and 4-3.
Emerald boys golf defeats Abbeville
Emerald’s boys golf team won in a scrimmage over Abbeville, 189-200.
Logan Pope led the Vikings, shooting 42. Harris Miller shot 47. Zach Polatty and William Riddle each shot 50.
LU soccer’s Marriott named Player of Week
After a productive week that saw the Lander men’s soccer team go 2-0, senior Tom Marriott was named Player of the Week, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Against Georgia Southwestern on February 16, Marriott scored a goal with two shots on goal in a 2-0 victory over the Hurricanes.
Most recently in a 4-0 win at Flagler on Feb. 21, Marriott had a goal and an assist with three shots on goal.
USC’s Clarke named Player of the Week
Junior Wes Clarke of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been named the D1Baseball/AstroTurf National Player of the Week, the website announced Wednesday.
Clarke had a monster week in four wins for the Gamecocks. He was 10-for-13 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles, 30 total bases and seven walks. Clarke had a 2.308 slugging percentage and a .850 on-base percentage in a sweep of Dayton and a midweek win over Winthrop.
Sheriff: Woods’ wreck ‘purely an accident’
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County sheriff on Wednesday characterized the crash that seriously injured Tiger Woods as “purely an accident” and appeared to rule out any potential criminal charges even as authorities were still investigating.
Deputies saw no evidence the golf star was impaired by drugs or alcohol after Tuesday’s rollover wreck on a downhill stretch of road known for crashes, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
“He was not drunk,” Villanueva said during a livestreamed social media event. “We can throw that one out.”
Bucs open to giving Brady an extension
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension.
General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.
Braves claim Heredia off waivers from Mets
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Heredia, who was added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster, was designated for assignment on Sunday when the Mets finalized a deal with center fielder Kevin Pillar.
Heredia is the second veteran outfielder to be added to Atlanta’s roster this week. The Braves claimed Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
Annika back in LPGA, just not for very long
ORLANDO, Fla. — Annika Sorenstam smiled and began shaking her head before she heard the rest of the question, already aware what others might think about one of the LPGA Tour’s most dominant players returning to competition after 12 years.
She is among the 120 players in the field this week for the Gainbridge LPGA.
Next week she goes back to being a wife, mother and businesswoman.
Germán apologizes after suspension
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán gave a public apology Wednesday for actions that led to a lengthy suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, a day after he spoke with New York teammates and admitted he had engaged in dangerous conduct.
Speaking softly and dabbing his eyes at times, Germán said through a translator he wanted “to sincerely apologize to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, the front office and those around me who love me.”