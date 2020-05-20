LU men’s hoops hires Mandelbaum
Lander head men’s basketball coach Omar Wattad has announced the hiring of Ben Mandelbaum as an assistant men’s basketball coach for the Bearcats for the 2020-21 season.
Mandelbaum comes to Lander after spending the last two seasons as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Tallahassee Community College. In his two seasons at Tallahassee, Mandelbaum assisted the Eagles to an overall record of 49-13, including a 27-6 mark during the 2019-20 campaign and the program’s first trip to the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship since 2011.
Mandelbaum’s primary responsibilities while on staff at Tallahassee were recruiting, academic coordinating, scouting, strength and conditioning, and day-to-day operations. Mandelbaum also helped nine different players move on to Division I programs.
In 2020, Mandelbaum was named one of the 50 most impactful men’s JUCO basketball coaches in the country by Silver Waves Media.
Redskins rookie says he had COVID-19
Washington Redskins rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said Wednesday he tested positive for the new coronavirus in March and has fully recovered.
Gandy-Golden said in a statement that he tested positive during NFL draft training on March 24, had mild symptoms and was cleared on April 7.
Gandy-Golden played the past two seasons at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, which reopened in March despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Jerry Falwell Jr., president of the evangelical school, appeared to reference Gandy-Golden during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday.
Stephen F. Austin gets sanctions, bans
HOUSTON — Stephen F. Austin received postseason bans and agreed to several sanctions including probation, scholarship reductions and the forfeiture of wins on Wednesday for having low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.
The football team won’t be allowed to participate in the 2020 postseason, the men’s basketball team can’t participate in the 2021-22 postseason and the baseball team will be prohibited from participating in the postseason in the spring of 2021.
Body of WWE’s Shad Gaspard found
LOS ANGELES — The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police said.
Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m. by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore, a Police Department statement said.
He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.
The boy was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely.