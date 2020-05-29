LU men’s hoops hires Freeman as assistant
Willie Freeman, previously of Western Carolina, has been named a Lander men’s basketball assistant coach, announced by head coach Omar Wattad.
Freeman spent the past six seasons assisting the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Western Carolina. He joined the men’s basketball program as director of basketball operations in 2013-14 before becoming an assistant for the women’s program in 2014-15. Freeman then spent three seasons as a men’s assistant before rejoining the women’s staff as an assistant coach.
Freeman arrived in Cullowhee after one season as the head coach of the Salem Sabres. In the team’s inaugural season, he led them to a 6-3 record and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Prior to that, Freeman was a two-time conference Coach of the Year at North Salem High School, where he guided the Vikings to two league titles and a 41-13 overall record.
Ex-Southern Cal QB transfers to Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia has picked up another high-profile transfer quarterback, landing former Southern California starter JT Daniels.
Daniels started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis after going down last season with a knee injury.
He announced Thursday he’s heading to Georgia, which is seeking a replacement for three-year starter Jake Fromm.
It’s not known if Daniels will be eligible to play for the Bulldogs in 2020. He would have to sit out a year unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA to take the field immediately.
Ex-Colts GM Grigson joins Browns’ staff
CLEVELAND — Former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson was hired Friday as a senior adviser for the Cleveland Browns, reuniting with general manager Andrew Berry.
Berry, a first-time GM and the NFL’s youngest, has now filled out his front office in four months.
Grigson was the GM in Indianapolis from 2012-16, a stretch in which the team made three playoff appearances. Berry was promoted to pro scouting coordinator in Grigson’s first season.
Now Grigson is helping Berry, who returned to Cleveland in January after spending one season with Philadelphia.