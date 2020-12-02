Lander men’s hoops falls to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. – After an impressive first half, the Lander men’s basketball team fell to Augusta University 87-72 at the Christenberry Fieldhouse. The Bearcats move to 0-1 overall with the loss, while Augusta moves to 1-0 overall.
Senior Deon Berrien led the way for the Bearcats, scoring 19 points along with hauling in four rebounds. Two other Bearcats hit double figures for scoring, as junior Jermaine Patterson scored 15 points along with four assists while senior Sidney Robinson chipped in 11 points while contributing an assist and rebound.
Lander shot 29-of-59 (49.2%) from the field along with 10-of-26 (38.5%) from beyond the arc.
Clemson men defeat SC State
CLEMSON — Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds, freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points and Clemson beat South Carolina State 75-38 on Wednesday night in the Tigers’ home opener.
Tyson capped a 10-0 run in the first half with a 3-pointer for a 20-point lead, and he finished with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes to help Clemson build a 36-18 lead. Clyde Trapp made two free throws for a 30-point lead with 6:36 left in the second half.
Clemson (3-0) shot 47% from the field, scored 25 points off 24 S.C. State turnovers and had a 36-13 advantage in bench points.
Clemson women top Mercer
CLEMSON — Forcing 20 turnovers and limiting its opponent to a modest 54 points, Clemson showed out defensively on Wednesday and pulled away down the stretch at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers defeated the Bears after outscoring Mercer 38-28 in the second half, and Shania Meertens led the way with an outstanding performance off the bench.
Knocking down six 3-pointers, Clemson (4-0) went 6-for-15 from behind the arc and 22-for-58 on field goals attempts overall. The Tigers also shot 17-for-27 at the free throw line and pulled down 50 rebounds, 17 more than the 33 rebounds tallied by Mercer (1-2). Making the most of their defensive intensity, Clemson scored 23 points off turnovers. Additionally, the Tigers amassed 28 points in the paint, 18 fast break points and 14 second-chance points. While Mercer’s bench was held scoreless, Clemson’s bench racked up 26 points.