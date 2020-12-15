The Lander men's basketball team will forgo its remaining non-conference regular-season games due to positive tests by an opponent.
Lander's home games against Mars Hill Dec. 17 and Augusta on Dec. 20 have been canceled.
The Bearcats' next scheduled contest will be Jan. 6 in the Peach Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southwestern. Lander's home opener is scheduled for Jan. 9 against Clayton State at 3:30 p.m.
USC coach Beamer signs 5-year, $13.75 million contract
COLUMBIA — New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has received a five-year contract worth $13.75 million.
Beamer, 43, was named to replace fired Will Muschamp earlier this month. Beamer's contract was approved by the South Carolina Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
Beamer will make $2.75 million per season with a base salary of $1.1 million and guaranteed compensation of $1.65 million from outside rights holders.
The first-time head coach can achieve several bonuses depending on the team's play ranging from $200,000 for reaching the Southeastern Conference title game to $1 million for winning the national championship.
----CFP rankings released at 8
Shilo Sanders enters transfer portal
COLUMBIA — Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is leaving South Carolina.
The younger Sanders, a 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back from Cedar Hill, Texas, who played in nine games this season, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, team spokesman Steve Fink said in a text Monday.
Sanders was tied for seventh on the Gamecocks with 32 tackles.
He becomes the latest defender to leave South Carolina since the firing of coach Will Muschamp last month. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu both opted out of the season following Muschamp's dismissal.
Two Big Ten football games canceled
Two of the seven Big Ten Champions Week games were canceled Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreaks as an uncertain postseason looms for college football.
The annual rivalry game between Indiana and Purdue set for Friday was canceled for the second time in two weeks and the third time this season. Michigan's game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday also was canceled, the third straight Wolverines game to be called off.
Athletic directors Scott Dolson of Indiana and Mike Bobinski of Purdue acknowledged the history and tradition of playing for the Old Oaken Bucket.
Florida's Johnson recovering after collapse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is speaking with family members and doctors and was even able to FaceTime his teammates Tuesday, his parents said in a statement released by the school.
Johnson remains in stable condition at UF Health. He collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday. He was moved to Gainesville via helicopter Monday with his mother by his side.
USA Today on Monday quoted Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma.