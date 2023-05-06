Last season left a bad taste in the Lander men’s golf team.
Despite being one of the top-15 teams in the country, the Bearcats missed the 2022 NCAA South/Southeast Regional. Only one Bearcat, senior Maxime Legros, was selected to play in the Regional.
Despite the fact they didn’t go last year, the Bearcats are an experienced program and team.
“For us, I think it’s just to go in relaxed and play,” Lander men’s golf coach Mark Riddle said. “Not to have a bunch of expectations, but our team is probably leading the country in birdies, we just have to cut down a couple of the numbers.
“The expectations are, I know we’re good enough to win it. We just have to go out, play and do our best. ... I think the guys are excited to go.”
The last time Lander reached a regional as a team was in 2018, finishing 14th as a team. But that was five years ago.
In the past five years, the Bearcats have been on the cusp of reaching a regional, but an upset in a different conference tournament or a lackluster finish at the Peach Belt Conference Championship would cut the season shorter than expected.
This year, Lander made some changes.
Instead of playing three or four tournaments in Florida, against tough but non-region teams, the Bearcats faced off against teams in their region earlier in the year, building up some head-to-head cases so there wouldn’t be a chance to miss the postseason.
“I think was good for us. Going into regionals, we’ve met most of these teams throughout the entire season basically,” junior Linus Jonsson said. “We know what teams are going to be there. We know that we’ve beaten most of them at least once during the season. The expectations are high for regionals. It definitely helped us moving to another schedule.”
Senior Connor Barker believes because the team missed the postseason last year, they’ve played with a chip on their shoulder, and the Bearcats play has backed up that take. Lander never fell outside the top 10 in its 11 tournaments this year, finishing with two second-place finishes as well.
“I think last year we were disappointed to say the least, because we won one of the biggest tournaments in D-II golf last year (Copperhead Championship),” Barker said. “This year, we had a few of our starters returning, but we’ve been blessed that we have a great group that love to practice, love to compete.
“Even though we’ve finished fourth, fifth or sixth at every tournament, we’ve come back disappointed. Everyone is at golf the next day thinking on how they can improve. That’s a big testament to the guys. I think this next couple of weeks is a testament that the boys have put in and see what we can make of it.”
Jonsson has been the Bearcats’ best golfer this season. According to golfstat, he is the No. 7 golfer in D-II, finishing with an average round of a 70.69 in his 32 rounds this season. He leads Lander with two first-place finishes, eight top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.
“Linus has been our superstar this year. The rest of us are able and will try to take it easy on his back next week and show up,” Barker joked. “I think if you just sum up how Linus feels, it goes back to the Mamba mentality of job isn’t finished yet. That’s what we’re all thinking right now. We all want to be at Nationals.
“I know we all want to delay our flights another week or two because they have to stay an extra week or two because we have to travel up to Ohio. Our focus is on going down to Florida and doing what we do, but the job isn’t done until it’s done, and I think that’s what everyone is motivated to do right now.”
Lander starts its regional on Thursday.
