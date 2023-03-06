Moore
Lander sophomore Tommy Moore, right, goes up for a layup in the Peach Belt Conference tournament championship game Sunday against Augusta.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

The Lander men’s basketball team is going dancing for the first time since 2016.

The Bearcats (22-9, 12-6 PBC) were selected as a No. 6 seed in the Southeast Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament. Lander will play No. 3-seed Lincoln Memorial (27-4, 16-2 SAC) in the first round of the tournament.

