The Lander men’s basketball team is going dancing for the first time since 2016.
The Bearcats (22-9, 12-6 PBC) were selected as a No. 6 seed in the Southeast Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament. Lander will play No. 3-seed Lincoln Memorial (27-4, 16-2 SAC) in the first round of the tournament.
“We are very excited, very happy, it’s a wonderful opportunity for the guys, it’s a wonderful opportunity for the program to be back on the map in a regional fashion” Lander coach Omar Wattad said.
Lander last qualified for the NCAA tourney in 2020, but that tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wattad’s team is coming off a loss to regional host Augusta in the Peach Belt Conference tournament championship Sunday. The Bearcats finished the regular season as the conference’s No. 4 team before defeating Young Harris and USC Aiken in the PBC tourney.
Along with Lander and Lincoln Memorial, the No. 1-seed Jaguars will host No. 2 UNC Pembroke, No. 4 USC Aiken, No. 5 Catawba, No. 7 North Georgia and No. 8 Emmanuel.
“It’s got a ton of talent,” Wattad said of the regional’s field. “Obviously heavy Peach Belt influence, but those schools from the SAC and (Conference) Carolinas are also really good, so a ton, a ton of talent and a ton of great coaching.”
Lander will play the Railsplitters on noon Saturday in Augusta.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.