The 2021-22 season for the Lander men’s basketball team was a roller coaster.
It started with a three-game losing streak, hit a season-long five-game winning streak before the start of conference play, picked up a huge upset win against Augusta, ended January on a conference losing streak before ending the regular season with a win against ranked Flagler and upset Georgia College in the first round of the Peach Belt Tournament.
From the outside, there’s some lofty expectations for the Bearcats as they head into the 2022-23 season, as they were picked to finish third in the PBC and return a vast majority of their team from a year ago.
But coach Omar Wattad isn’t focused on that.
“I don’t think I’ve even remotely addressed where we were picked preseason,” Wattad said. “It just doesn’t matter. ... Our own inner expectations and what we feel we should be in the program across the board, that’s all that matters. We feel good with where we’re at. We do have a lot of returners, a lot of guys that played significant roles.
“I think the returners have improved, and I think we brought in some key pieces and transfers. Meshing it all together has been fun, trying to figure out a depth chart has been difficult but I think ultimately, depth is necessary. Iron will sharpen iron in practice. You need to have that or guys will get complacent. Our practices have been wars.”
The Bearcats bring back four of their top five scorers from a year ago, including their top three scorers in Nigel Colvin, Deandre Robinson and Jared Sherfield.
Along with those three upper classmen, Wattad has been impressed by the steps his three freshmen have taken. Dominic Stanford was the PBC Freshman of the Year after starting in 26 games and averaging nine points a game. Navaugh Maise and Tommy Moore were big pieces in the Bearcats success late in the season.
“Navaugh, I think he’s bought into being an elite piece, and truly is embracing the gifts that he has been given by the grace of God,” Wattad said. “That’s a high IQ, athleticism, physicality and a motor. He’s doing more. His jump shot has improved a lot. He’s talented, but now he’s believing in his strengths and improving his weaknesses. I think he gets that.
“Dom is a humble human being. I don’t think Freshman of the Year is getting to him at all. He’s working on his game. I think he needs to pick it up a step for us defensively. He’s bought in, and I think he’s realizing how good he can be defensively if he does it properly.”
The biggest loss from last year’s team was DaJuan Moorer, who is now playing basketball in Germany for Ascherslben Tiger Basketball Club. The key to replacing his output will be the amount of depth the Bearcats are blessed with this year.
Wattad said he’s comfortable with nine different guys that could start this season at any point in time and he feels comfortable with 12-13 players to see the floor this year.
The Bearcats start their season Friday in the Southeast Challenge, a two-day home slate against Anderson on Friday and Southern Wesleyan on Saturday.
