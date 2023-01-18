Let’s get the obvious out of the way, the Lander men’s basketball team is a great shooting team.
It proved that in Wednesday’s 86-51 win over Columbus State, shooting 51.8% from the field.
But what really stuck out to Lander coach Omar Wattad was his team’s ability to guard consistently.
“The guys guarded for 40 minutes, that was a 40-minute defensive effort,” Wattad said. “Guys played together and played extremely hard and we played a 40-minute basketball game. It was awesome.”
The Bearcats (13-4, 5-2 PBC) were just stingy on defense, notably in the second half to continue what had started rolling in the first. In just over four minutes, Lander went on a 20-2 run to finally gain separation from the Cougars, starting with 6:19 left in the first.
The blue and gold were 7-for-8 from the field in that span while limiting Columbus State to just three shots, as the Bearcats forced four turnovers.
After the break, Lander didn’t stop there.
The Bearcats continued to build on that 18-point halftime lead, slowly making that deficit bigger and bigger for Columbus State (9-8, 2-5 PBC). The Cougars went 5-for-22 on field goals in the second half, but made 16 free throws to lessen the blow.
“If you do the right thing over and over again defensively, guard the ball, guard together, if you consistently try to touch paint and make the right play and shoot open shots and take care of the ball, over time, the truth will play out on the court,” Wattad said.
And what else helped lead Lander to its dominant win? 3-pointers.
The Bearcats took shots from downtown all throughout Wednesday night’s game with a 48.5% mark from beyond the arc. Noah Dunn tied with Jaylon Pugh for the most triples with four, helping bring Dunn to a team-high 19 points.
“You pick your poison,” Wattad said. “The first half they were helping heavy giving us 3’s, second half, they were trying not to, we had got to the rim, then they had to continue to help when we got 3’s.”
Defensively, Wattad was also impressed with Tommy Moore’s ability to guard Columbus State’s Demierre Black in the second half. Moore limited Black to just one field goal after the Columbus State standout went 3-for-7 shooting in the first half.
Now with their third win in five days, the Bearcats are on a roll, and they’ll look to continue to roll Saturday against Georgia Southwestern State at home.
“We take a little breath, take off tomorrow, then we gotta refocus and be ready to go,” Wattad said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
