Lander men’s golf sixth at invitational
Lander finished in sixth place at the Hurricane Invitational at the Double Gate Country Club in Albany, Georgia.
The sixth-place finish is the fifth time this season that the Bearcats have finished a tournament in the top 10.
Maxime Legros registered his second straight top-20 finish of the spring, finishing in a tie for 18th place out of 90 competitors. Legros shot a one-under-par 71 in the second round and a one-over-par 73 in the third and final round to finish with an even-par 216.
Conor Cull was next for the Bearcats as he finished tied for 35th place. Cull shot a six-over-par 78 in the second round and a two-over-par 74 in the final round. He finished with a tournament score of three-over-par.
Burgess named Freshman of the Week
With a strong conference weekend and his first career home run under his belt, Lander baseball’s freshman shortstop Matthew Burgess was named the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Across three games against Augusta last weekend, Burgess hit .500 (5-for-10) with six runs scored, one double, one home run, two RBIs and two walks. He also registered a 1.000 slugging percentage and a .583 on-base percentage while leading the Bearcats to a series win in its first PBC series at Dolny Stadium.
This is the first PBC weekly honor of Burgess’s career, and the first of the season for the Bearcats. He followed with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning on Saturday. The freshman went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a double and two walks in Sunday’s series finale.
Figueroa named Freshman of the Week
After notching her first career four-hit game, Lander softball’s Jenelle Figueroa has been named the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Week. Figueroa is the fourth Bearcat ever to earn Freshman of the Week and the second to do so strictly as a position player.
Figueroa went 4-for-4 with a steal, an RBI and a run scored on Saturday against No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne. The performance was the first four-hit outing for a Bearcat this season. A Miami native, Figueroa is batting .393 with six steals, six runs scored and five RBIs.
Ohio State’s Day gets contract extension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and a raise, the university said Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Day is now under contract through the 2026 season.
Day, who made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019, will be paid $6 million for the 2020-21 season, the university said. He’ll make $6.5 million for the 2021 season and $7.6 million for 2022. His salary for 2023-26 will be decided later.
Braves’ Freeman out with elbow irritation
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman wasn’t in the Braves’ starting lineup Tuesday because of irritation in his right elbow.
Freeman felt discomfort Monday and again Tuesday.
Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 18. The entire right elbow joint was cleaned during the procedure, which included removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur formations.
Yanks’ Severino needs Tommy John surgery
DUNEDIN, Fla. — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, another setback for the two-time All-Star and the rotation of the AL East favorites.
The right-handed Severino, who turned 26 this month, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said Severino had been feeling on and off discomfort since October.
Yanks’ Gardner gets restraining order
NEW YORK — A Bronx Supreme Court judge granted a protective order for Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner against a fan.
Gardner, 36, filed the request last week against Gina Devasahayam and said in court documents she has “harassed and menaced” him and his family, The New York Post reported.