Lander men’s golf adds 4 recruits
Lander men’s golf coach Mark Riddle announced Wednesday that Class of 2020 recruits Hugo Lari, Linus Jonsson, Derek Bunce and Nick Srinivasan have all signed to join the Bearcats’ program.
Lari is from Metz, France, and is ranked 83rd in the French Amateur National Rankings. Jonsson is from Skanninge, Sweden, and is ranked 206th in the European Golf Rankings.
Hilton Head’s Bunce is a three time all-region selection and two-time team captain. Bunce won a Class 4A individual state championship last season.
Dorman’s Srinivasan finished top five at the SCJGA Upstate Junior Classic, top 10 at the Jimmy Self Invitational and top 20 at the SCJGA Grant Bennet Junior last season.
Benedict names new football coach
COLUMBIA — Benedict College has officially introduced Chennis Berry as its new head football coach.
This will be Berry’s first head coaching position. For the past seven years, he’s served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he helped lead the Jaguars to four Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division titles and one SWAC championship.
Dorman wins appeal, will play in tourney
Dorman’s boys basketball team will participate in the GEICO National High School Tournament after the school’s appeal passed unanimously following a South Carolina High School League hearing.
The Cavaliers will play in the tournament April 2-4 in New York City. The GEICO Nationals will pay for Dorman’s travel expenses and pay the SCHSL $10,000.
Dorman’s initial request to participate in the tournament, which is recognized as the national championship for high school basketball, was denied by Executive Committee member Jerome Singleton. The request was at first denied because the tournament was to take place during a dead period for SCHSL activities.
Dorman received a request to participate in the tournament Friday. The national tournament invites the top five high school teams in the nation. Dorman is currently ranked third in the nation by ESPN.
PGA Tour postpones China circuit
BEIJING — The PGA Tour is postponing two qualifying tournaments and the start to its PGA Tour Series-China circuit because of concerns over the coronavirus.
One qualifying tournament for players from mainland China already had been moved to Indonesia.
On Wednesday, tour officials say the qualifying tournaments would be postponed until late April or early May. The season was supposed to start the last full week in March. Now the 10-tournament schedule will not start until late May or early June, depending on the circumstances.
Browns’ Garrett reinstated by NFL
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns’ star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television.
Michigan State hires Tucker as new coach
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hired Colorado’s Mel Tucker as its new football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave the Buffaloes after a single season.