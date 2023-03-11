AUGUSTA — With 9:15 to play, Tommy Moore splashed in a 3, cutting Lincoln Memorial’s lead down to three. The whole game had been a battle, but the Lander men’s basketball team was riding the wave of momentum.
But Lincoln Memorial didn’t panic. It just kept battling away.
In less than a minute, Lander’s deficit ballooned from three to seven, and the Railsplitters kept coming, downing Lander in the NCAA Southeast Regional game 76-63.
“We just stayed with it. We’ve been a resilient group all year long,” LMU coach Jeremiah Samarrippas said. “We faced a ton of adversity on the court, off the court and in our personal lives. This team is mentally and physically tough and we feel like we’re built for March.
“We just stayed with it. We didn’t do anything different. We tried to hunt paint touches on offense.”
Coming into the game, LMU had the advantage inside with its length, while Lander was the better perimeter-scoring team. But the game was decided in the paint.
The majority of the game was back and forth. Neither team could really pull away, as the lead changed hands six times and was tied five times. Ultimately, LMU’s size controlled the paint, allowing it to pull away in the final eight minutes of play.
LMU controlled inside with its size, outscoring the Bearcats by 10 in the paint and allowing just five offensive rebounds on the day.
“Credit to Lincoln Memorial, they’re an incredibly coached bunch,” Lander coach Omar Wattad said. “They blew up all our down screens, blew up a lot of our handoffs. In certain actions they kept two on the ball, and we were a little late to make some passes that were there.
“We didn’t get by them enough on the bounce. They did an awesome job defensively.”
In the first half, it was Jordan Guest who scored eight of his 10 points in the first half mostly by bullying the Bearcats inside, throwing his weight around to get deep into the paint where he used the rim and his size as protection against shot blockers.
The second half was led by Martez Brown who scored eight of his 12 points in the second half.
“I felt like those three (Guest, Brown and Jordan Walters), they would be the top trio of bigs in the region,” Samarrippas said. “I think as a unit, I wouldn’t want any other trio of bigs out there. They just controlled the paint, and I thought that was the difference. We were much more physical and bigger than them, and we could take advantage inside.”
Moore came into Saturday averaging 6.7 points a game this year but was coming off one of his best games of the season, shooting 71.4% from the floor in the Peach Belt Championship game.
Despite the explosive performance in his previous game, LMU decided if Lander was going to take it down, Moore was going to be the main reason.
“At this time of the year, you have to find out who you have to settle with beating you, and he was a guy that we were going to make beat us,” Samarrippas said. “And he almost did.
Moore finished his best offensive game of the season, setting season highs in points (18), minutes (39), field goals made (7), field goals attempted (12) and 3-point shots made (4).
“I told the staff today ‘Tommy is going to have a day today for sure,’” Wattad said. “He’s been confident all week. He’s a great basketball player. I expect him to take this end-of-the-year confidence and take it into next year and have a phenomenal junior year.”
With the loss, Lander is out of the NCAA tournament, but in the words of senior guard Jalon Pugh, Lander is just getting started.
“Lander is just now getting started,” guard Jared Sherfield reiterated. “This year, coach did a good job of setting the standard really high for us. It was the farthest that we’ve gone since I’ve been here. This gave them a lot of momentum for next season.”