LU men hit 17 3-pointers in win against Augusta
The Lander men’s basketball team made 17 3-pointers and opened 2021 with an 83-66 non-conference victory Monday against Young Harris at Horne Arena.
Lander improved to 2-2 on the season. It was the fourth consecutive win for the Bearcats over Young Harris.
The 17 3-pointers were the most for Lander since Nov. 19, 2016, when the team hit 20 in an 87-83 win at King. Zane Rankin made six shots from 3-point range for the Bearcats while Deon Berrien nailed four, and Sebastian Augustave and Jermaine Patterson each made three.
Rankin made 6 of 11 shots from the floor, all from behind the arc, and paced Lander with 18 points. Augustave scored 16 points for the Bearcats, while Berrien added 14 points. Patterson contributed 11 points, led Lander with 10 assists, and added eight rebounds.
March Madness to be played in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is giving Indiana an exclusive ticket to showcase March Madness and the basketball-crazed state can’t wait to take center stage this spring.
The NCAA announced Monday that its showcase event — the Division I men’s basketball tournament, all 67 games of it — will be played entirely in or near Indianapolis. The hope is to limit the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic cancels the wildly popular and lucrative tournament for a second consecutive season.
Coach K out Wednesday because of quarantine
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says he won’t be able to coach the No. 21 Blue Devils when they face Boston College on Wednesday night, but he hopes to be out of quarantine in time to return for their game against Wake Forest on Saturday.
Krzyzewski said he and his wife were placed into quarantine last Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. He said he and his wife were tested Monday, and both were negative.