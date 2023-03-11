Go back nearly seven years ago to the day.
March 12, 2016.
It’s the Lander men’s basketball first postseason action since the 2006-07 season.
The Bearcats are in Harrogate, Tenn., taking on the No. 1 team in the country — Lincoln Memorial — in the first round of the DII Southeast Regional.
It was a two-point game with 15:07 left in the first half but in the next 8:20, the Railsplitters took over the game on a 22-2 run, leading to a first-round 98-71 win for the eventual 2016 DII runner up.
On the home sideline are Jeremiah Samarrippas and Omar Wattad as assistant coaches.
Flash forward to 2023, the Bearcats are back in the postseason and playing for the first time since that loss to Lincoln Memorial (the Bearcats qualified in 2019-20 but the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19).
Things have changed for both teams in the last seven years, but the one constant is they are matching up again in the first round of the DII.
“It’s unique,” Wattad said. “As far as basketball, I like the matchup. I think we can do our thing in the game as long as we’re very prepared, ready to go and giving it everything we’ve got. On the personal level, it’s probably not the one that I wanted. I’m a groomsman in their head coach’s wedding this summer.
“It’s not ideal in that fashion. I would have liked to meet later, but it’s business. It’s part of it. We’re going to put our best foot forward, and it’s going to be a battle.”
Lincoln Memorial comes into the matchup as the No. 12 team in the country, and it shows on paper.
Offensively, the Railspltter average 88.5 points a game while shooting 52% from the floor. They also hit just under 40% from behind the arc, while averaging 19.9 assists per game.
Defensively, they allow 71 points a game while holding teams to 40% from the floor.
“They’re good,” Wattad said. “They have a lot of shooting and a lot of length. They pass the ball well, they can touch paint; they fly up and down in transition. They have guys that can crash the glass. They’re solid and smart and stout defensively. They’re an elite basketball team.”
But Lander likes the matchup.
At every spot on the floor, the Bearcats are comparable to the Rattlespliters.
Both have a big guard that can score. Lander has senior Jared Sherfield, who is 6-foot-6 and is averaging 12.8 points, while Lincoln Memorial has 6-foot-8 Quay Kennedy who is averaging 15 points a game.
Both have really good starting guards that get into the offense and can score and a pair of big men inside that play tough defense and can run the floor in transition.
“Obviously they’re a good group, but we are too,” Bearcat senior Jared Sherfield said. “We like the matchup. We’ll have to see what happens Saturday.”
The Bearcats came into the season with an absurd amount of depth, as there have been nine different starting lineups this year, but once injuries started to mount, the lineup moved from fluid to more solid.
Guys that weren’t getting as many minutes early in the year are playing down the stretch in games.
“We’re a deep team, so we have a lot of guys that can make huge impacts or play starters minutes,” Bearcat guard Jaylon Pugh said. “It’s helped a lot. We’ve had a few go down, but it’s created the opportunity for more guys to step up. You see those guys have been doing that. Everyone has across the board.”
But the success has continued. Lander finished with its best season since the 2019-20 season in wins and reached the Peach Belt Championship game for the first time under Wattad.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Sherfield, who is the longest-tenured Bearcat, said. “It’s been something that I’ve been dreaming about growing up. As a kid, I always wanted to go to the NCAA Tournament. Now, it’s ahead of me, so it’s an exciting moment.”
Lander tips off against Lincoln Memorial at noon on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia.