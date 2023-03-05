AUGUSTA, Ga. — Lander men’s basketball coach Omar Wattad couldn’t have asked for a better start for his Bearcats.
Lander started the Peach Belt Conference tournament championship game on a 16-0 run, grabbing board after board and getting loads of triples from Jaylon Pugh.
Then the Jaguars shut down the Bearcats’ 3-ball.
Augusta finally found ways to score, using its size to win the rebound battle, and got consistent buckets from Tyshaun Crawford to take down Lander 86-72 Sunday.
“They denied in a lot of places, they denied everywhere,” Wattad said. “We also turned the ball over 100 times. … They denied hard but we also didn’t move the ball at all.”
After what looked like a promising start for Lander, the Bearcats were also prevented from getting many up-close opportunities. From there on, the Jaguars took advantage, snagging boards and taking them up the court for buckets.
Eventually, those scores amounted to a 19-4 skid for Augusta, taking its first lead of the day with 3:36 left in the first half. Following Pugh’s 18 points through the first 4:21 of the game, the grad transfer was held to just three points the rest of the way.
He led the Bearcats in scoring with 21 points.
“They didn’t (shut down Pugh), we didn’t move the ball, so he wasn’t able to touch it,” Wattad said.
Outside of Pugh, Lander struggled to find many scorers to assist in attacking the basket successfully in the first half. The Bearcats’ next biggest scorer in the first 20 minutes was Navaughn Maise with six points.
On the other side of the court, after Augusta’s Miguel Arnold carried the load in the first with 14 points, the Jaguars found ways to feed Crawford in the second.
The 7-foot-1 center terrorized Lander in the paint, scoring field goals and drawing lots of fouls to make his way to the charity stripe. When all was said and done, Crawford finished with a game-high 31 points and shot 9-for-11 at the line, earning him the PBC tournament MVP.
Offensively for Lander in the second half, buckets didn’t come easy, as Crawford was also a force under the Augusta basket. Turnovers also played a huge part in the Bearcats failing to rally late after the Jaguars roared to a 10-0 run over two minutes early in the latter half.
At that point, Augusta largely kept that 15-point cushion through the last 13:40.
“Absolutely monumental, big problem,” Wattad said of the turnover margin. “The shot battle was dominated by them. Turnovers, 16-3, and (offensive) rebounds, 15-3, that’ll do it.”
