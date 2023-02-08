There’s something special about Omar Wattad’s Bearcats.
It could be their sharpshooting.
Maybe it’s their deep roster.
Or possibly, it’s their ability to play with anyone, even the Division II’s giants.
And on Wednesday night, Wattad’s team took down a goliath.
The Lander men’s basketball team dominated in nearly all facets of the game in a statement victory over No. 11 Augusta at Horne Arena.
“(I saw) grit, toughness, poise, sticking with the game plan, a sense of unity, passion and fight. No surprise for me, no surprise at all,” Wattad said.
The Bearcats stuck together in all 40 minutes of the Peach Belt tilt, especially when it mattered most. After Lander (17-6, 9-4 PBC) took a double-digit heading into the half, the visiting Jaguars gave the home team a lot to handle, driving to the paint to score and gaining momentum to bring it within two.
But as Lander battled with Augusta (19-3, 10-2 PBC) with back-and-forth blows after that run, something finally clicked for the Bearcats.
Point blank — they just made shots.
With about 10 minutes left, Lander put its toe on the gas, regained momentum and brought its lead back to double digits. With less than four minutes left, the Bearcats floored it, making shot after shot from a multitude of players.
In those last moments, nothing was going to deny the Bearcats from putting the rest of the PBC on notice.
“They punched us in the mouth to start and we settled in,” Wattad said. “A lot of guys made plays, but ultimately, they just stuck with it and kept the necessary focus and fight.
“We spaced them, we cut, we moved the ball, we were shot-ready, guys hooped, they made plays. (Jared Sherfield) touched paint, (Jacob Cooper) touched paint, Tommy (Moore) made shots.”
Defensively, Lander had a tall task in front of them — literally.
Augusta center Tyshaun Crawford was a force to be reckoned with all night in the paint, grabbing tons of boards. Although the PBC’s leading scorer finished the night with a team-high 22 points, the Bearcats limited the damage.
Lander bigs such as Noah Dunn guarded Crawford, keeping him in check to make sure the ball didn’t get in his hands too often. As for the conference’s third-leading scorer Miguel Arnold of Augusta totaled just 11 points, shooting just 4-of-15 from the field.
“Tommy did a good job, (Cooper) did a good job on (Arnold), the team locked into him. He’s a stud, (and) Tommy did a great job on him, just focused, contested his shots,” Wattad said.
With less than a minute left, a Navaughn Maise jam shook the walls at Horne Arena, capping off a fantastic night for about every Bearcat that touched the floor. Dunn and Cooper finished with 15 points apiece, and Moore was right behind them with 11.
As for Sherfield, he led Lander in scoring, posting 18 points in a resume-building win for the Bearcats. The senior dribbled out the final seconds of a hard-fought victory with a home crowd chanting lyrics from the 1969 hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”
Wednesday night will live on in the memories of the Bearcats, but when the sun rose Thursday morning, all eyes will be on Saturday.
“Like Coach (Wattad) said, enjoy this tonight, but tomorrow’s a different focus to get ready for North Georgia,” Sherfield said.