4 Lander men's tennis players make PBC academic team
The Lander men's tennis team placed four players on the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, the league office announced on Wednesday.
Nicolas Chan, Axel Cronje, Adam Elliget and Tommaso Rossin were honored by the conference as all-academic performers.
Chan, a sophomore computer information systems major from Sao Paulo, Brazil, won his lone singles match of the season. Cronje, a senior business major from Hoersholm, Denmark, was a combined 6-4 on the season.
Elliget, a junior business major from Charleston, went 4-3 in singles and was a perfect 8-0 in doubles competition. Rossin, a junior biology major from Aosta, Norway, went a combined 8-2 on the year, including a 3-0 singles record.
Lander's Rossin receives PBC Elite 15 award
Lander men's tennis junior Tommaso Rossin earned the Peach Belt Conference Elite 15 Award presented by EAB, the league announced Thursday.
The PBC Elite 15, modeled on the NCAA's Elite 90, honors the student-athletes competing in the championship event with the highest cumulative GPA. With the cancellation of all PBC events because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the field was expanded to all men's tennis players in the conference.
A native of Aosta, Italy, Rossin has a 3.91 cumulative grade-point average as a biology major. On the court, he was 3-0 in singles play and 5-2 in doubles action, including a 4-2 mark at the No. 1 doubles position.
Rossin is the fourth Bearcat men's tennis player and the ninth Bearcat overall to win the Elite 15. Lander men's tennis has won the award six times in eight years and Lander's athletic department has now earned 12 overall Elite 15 honors.
USC's Boston, Cooke earn national freshman honors
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball forward Aliyah Boston and guard Zia Cooke were ranked among the nation's best freshmen by Her Hoop Stats. Boston earned a spot on the website's Fab 15 Freshmen, while Cooke was an honorable mention for the first national recognition of her career.
The consensus National Freshman of the Year, a Second-Team All-American and the winner of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, Boston was also the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-SEC selection. She broke four South Carolina freshman season record and four program single-game records.
Cooke's freshman season was as dynamic as advertised after a high school career that saw her ranked the No. 4 recruit in the 2019 class. She led or tied for the team lead in scoring in 11 games, matching Mikiah Herbert Harrigan for most on the team.
SC tourism leader: Darlington to host spring NASCAR race
COLUMBIA — Whenever NASCAR chooses to return, one of its earliest stops will be at Darlington Raceway.
South Carolina Parks, Recreation & Tourism director Duane Parrish told a panel discussing the state's return to business that the track will host a race when NASCAR returns from its suspension of races amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Darlington Raceway spokesman Dennis Worden had no comment about the track holding a spring race. Darlington was scheduled to host the Southern 500 on Sept. 6.
NASCAR has not announced plans for a return to racing.
Woods, Mickelson to stage TV match with Brady, Manning
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action.
And this time, they'll have company.
Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards.
Turner said all donations and fundraising from “The Match: Champions for Charity” would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bills pick up 5th-year option on cornerback White
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team has not announced the decision. ESPN.com first reported the move.
By exercising their option, the Bills retained White’s rights through the 2021 season, during which his salary will bump up to about $10 million, based on an average of the top 32 salaries at his position. The Bills are still allowed to negotiate a long-term contract extension with the player.
White has been a starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft out of LSU. He earned his first All-Pro selection last season, when he finished tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.
92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall
LOS ANGELES — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.
The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.
Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
Ivey introduced as new Notre Dame women's hoops coach
Niele Ivey is coming home.
Ivey was introduced as the new coach of the Notre Dame women's basketball team on Thursday, succeeding her mentor, Muffet McGraw, who retired a day earlier.
She helped lead the Fighting Irish to a national championship as the point guard in 2001 and was an assistant coach on the Notre Dame team that won the title in 2018. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.