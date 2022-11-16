In the first 9:30 minutes of the game, the Lander men's basketball team was playing well. It was draining nearly every shot from the outside, but it just couldn't truly pull away from area-rival Erskine.
In the course of the next 3:47, the Bearcats were unstoppable behind their second group, turning a two-point lead into a 19-point lead and an eventual 96-52 win.
"Jaylon Pugh made shots, Jacob Cooper touched paint and make plays for others and they guarded," Lander coach Omar Wattad said of his second group. "I think our first group played well too. You can't be up 20 in the first 6 minutes. You have to chip away, and with our depth, we're able to chip away at teams and extend. We're deep."
The first offensive explosion came through a combination of 3-point attempts, which the Bearcats sunk 12 for their 21 attempts in the first half, followed by the second group hitting shots in both the paint and from the outside.
"They were playing a 1-3-1 zone. The opposite (corner) was always open when we touched paint," Wattad said of the 3-point shooting. "We just got a bunch of open looks. It might have been our first 10 or 11 attempts were 3s. As long as we're taking good ones, you have to let it fly. We have a lot of guys that can make shots."
Overall, Lander finished 19-for-36 beyond the arc for a new season high.
The second group was sparked by senior Jared Sherfield, who was a starter for most of the 2021-22 season. The senior led the Bearcats with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
"He's just efficient," Wattad said. "He's playing well. His usage rate is way down, he's not playing the point so he's off the ball. His efficiency and numbers are up. He's playing really well. I'm proud of that dude. He's a helluva ball player."
Alongside Sherfield, Noah Dunn, Chandler Lindsey, Pugh and Ajang Aguek finished in double figures, finishing with 16, 12 and 12 points respectively. They combined for 18-of-28.
The Bearcats stifled the Erskine's offense for most of the game, holding the Fleet to just 36.7% from the floor. Erskine made just 11 shots in both halves and went the three free-throw line just five times in the loss.
"We just can't let up. We have to sustain," Wattad said. "Until we get to the point where we understand that you have to play a full 40 minutes for a full time to the best of your ability as hard as you can, as locked as you can, as clean and discipline as you can. Until we get to that point, we won't be able to be our best selves.
"With that being said, I'm proud of our guys."
