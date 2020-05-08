Lander Athletics hires assistant sports information director
Lander Athletics has announced the hiring of Hunter Julius as the assistant sports information director. Julius joins the Bearcats after a stint at Lehigh University, where he served as the primary contact for women’s basketball, tennis, cross country, track & field along with secondary duties for football.
He will serve as the primary contact for men’s soccer, cross country, men’s basketball, wrestling, women’s lacrosse, golf, women’s tennis and baseball.
Pimlico to keep Preakness as bill passes
BALTIMORE — The Preakness will remain a fixture at timeworn Pimlico Race Course, which will receive a much-needed facelift following the passing of a bill to redevelop Maryland tracks.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday permitted a bill to become law that would enable the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to refurbish Pimlico and Laurel Park. The money would be paid back by the Maryland Lottery and casino proceeds already designated to subsidize the racing industry.
This year’s Preakness was scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not yet been set.
Philip Rivers named high school coach-in-waiting
FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has already lined up the first job of his post-playing career.
Rivers was introduced Friday as the head coach-in-waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in a news conference on campus.
The 16-year veteran of the Los Angeles Chargers signed a one-year deal worth $25 million guaranteed in March. Rivers didn’t offer a timetable on when he’d actually be available for the Fairhope school.
Brett Favre disputes auditor’s claim in welfare payment investigation
MILWAUKEE — Brett Favre on Friday disputed a Mississippi state auditor’s report that said the Hall of Fame quarterback received $1.1 million in welfare money for multiple speaking engagements that he didn’t actually attend.
Favre told ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” radio show he instead was being paid for his role in radio public service announcements and advertisements that ran for a few years in Mississippi. Favre reiterated that he is paying back the money.
An audit released Monday said Favre Enterprises received $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018 from the Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in an alleged welfare embezzlement scheme.
NBA begins reopening practice facilities
MIAMI — The NBA took tiny steps toward a return to normalcy Friday, as a small number of practice facilities reopened for workouts and at least one team received permission from the league to test players and staff for the coronavirus.
Cleveland and Portland were open for players who wanted to get voluntary workouts in, with Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman among the first to be back on an NBA practice court since the league ordered those facilities closed seven weeks ago.
And the Orlando Magic revealed that they have been authorized by health officials in Orange County, Florida to test players and staff. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Orange County has more than enough testing resources for health-care workers and asymptomatic individuals.