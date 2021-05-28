For as much as Dean Peeples enjoyed lending a helping hand to others, it’s only fitting an inaugural tournament in his honor will support two of Lander’s newest athletic programs.
Peeples, who was an active member of the local fishing community along with his father, died June 19, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center after a medical emergency near his home. He was 19.
To celebrate Peeples’ life and keep his memory alive, Lander will host the first-ever Dean Peeples Memorial Scholarship Open Bass Tournament on June 19, which will mark the one-year anniversary of Peeples’ death.
The tournament will take place at the Lake Russell 72 Ramp. Funds from the tournament will help provide scholarships for student-athletes on the Lander wrestling and bass fishing teams.
“Dean was always someone that was about helping someone else out,” said Douglas “Skeeter” Peeples, Dean’s father. “If somebody broke down on the side of the road, he’d stop and help them. He’d give you the last shirt off his back if he had to. This is almost like another way for him to give and help out. That’s just how he was.”
Lander’s wrestling team completed its second season in March, and the Bearcats’ upstart fishing program will compete in its first season this fall.
Dean graduated from Greenwood High in 2019. He was also a member of the Eagles’ wrestling team.
“He learned a lot about work ethic at Greenwood and he gave it his all,” Douglas said. “He worked hard and I think he learned a lot about life. He was an average wrestler, but he had a knack for fishing. He was committed and had a lot of heart.”
Dean competed on the PBC tournament trail with his father and was a member of the Greenwood Eagle Eye Anglers in high school.
Drew Pridgen, who was recently named Lander’s first bass fishing coach, attended Greenwood High with Dean. The two were also teammates with the Eagle Eye Anglers.
Pridgen said Dean was known as “the outgoing, goofy kid that could always make people laugh.”
“When he showed up to the boat ramps early in the morning, a lot of other guys are quiet and keep to themselves, but when Dean came around he just put you in a good mood,” Pridgen said. “To see the support Lander has given for Dean and Skeeter and their whole family has just been phenomenal. It’s really cool to see the school and the community come together for this.”
The tournament, which is expected to become an annual event, will award $2,000 to the first-place team. The entry fee is $100 per team, which includes an optional $10 fee for the big fish award.
Douglas said he enjoyed seeing how fishing and wrestling helped his son mature, and now local anglers will continue to have the opportunity to honor Dean’s life by doing the thing he enjoyed most.
“I think fishing and wrestling and other sports teach our kids to be quick in their thinking and teaches them those life lessons and humbles them,” Douglas said. “Life is not fair sometimes. Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose, but it’s how we handle ourselves that defines us.
“Dean was more of a leader than a follower and I think in time that would have shown. I believed these two sports and his coaches played an important role in that.”