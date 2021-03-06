The No. 2-ranked and top-seeded Lander women's basketball team rallied from a late nine-point deficit and had a chance to tie at the end of regulation, but the shot did not fall as the Bearcats suffered their first loss of the season, 72-70, to No. 6-ranked North Georgia on Saturday in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship game at Finis Horne Arena.
"North Georgia is a very good team," Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. "They are one of the best offensive teams in the country."
The Nighthawks' top three players are seniors, and that experience made a difference in the championship game.
"You look at us, our all-conference players are sophomores," Pederson said. "The one senior we had got injured a few weeks ago, and we've been playing without her these last couple of weeks. We were struggling with depth a little bit. When you take her out of the equation, it's hard to match up with a strong team like North Georgia. They are a great team. If you look at the shots they hit, and they defended well. They were coming off ball screens and hitting shots with a hand in their face."
Down two points with 8.6 seconds left in the game, guard Zamiya Passmore got the ball and drove to the basket. Her shot missed, and North Georgia rebounded as the clock ran out. The players gathered near midcourt to celebrate, and then cut down the nets.
"Our kids put us in a position to win the game," Pederson said, "so, my hat's off to them. They hit just two more points than we did."
In the timeout before the final few seconds, Pederson drew up a first and second option. The first option wasn't there, so the team went with its second option. Pederson liked his team's chances on that final possession.
"When the game is on the line, we want to win or lose going to the basket," Pederson said. "We got the ball in our best guard's hand going to the basket, and, give North Georgia credit. They walled up and made it a tough shot for her. That's a shot she makes a decent amount of times. I would put the ball right back in her hands."
Lander beat North Georgia in overtime during the regular season.
Lander, which posted the program's first-ever unbeaten regular season, enters the NCAA Division II tournament with a 17-1 record. The Nighthawks, the second seed in the PBC Tournament, improved to 17-1.
Lander center Miriam Recarte scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor. The PBC Defensive Player of the Year and second-team All-Peach Belt selection added seven rebounds and blocked her 52nd shot of the season.
Peach Belt Player of the Year Makaila Cange added 17 points, a team-high eight rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots for the Bearcats.
Passmore, also all-conference, added 14 points and seven assists for Lander. Sarah Crews contributed nine points while leading the Bearcats with eight assists.
North Georgia rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the second quarter by getting hot from behind the arc, having hit 13-of-20 after making its first two attempts of the final period.
Kara Groover led the way for the Nighthawks, scoring 18 points, including 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.
Abbie Franklin added 14 points and six assists for North Georgia. Julianne Sutton contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Nighthawks. Abby Hubert added 13 points for the visitors.
Cange, Passmore and Recarte made the All-PBC Tournament team for Lander. Groover was named tournament MVP.