Equestrian has been a part of the campus scene at Lander for a while now, since 2000.
But during those two-plus decades, the sport hadn’t really found a home in one of the university’s many departments.
That was until January.
The Bearcats’ equestrian team joined the Lander athletic department, one of many club teams to join the department in recent years.
The team is in a transition period between Student Affairs and Lander Athletics but will fully join athletics July 1. Lander equestrian will also continue to be a club sport, competing in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association.
“We’re excited about it,” Lander athletic director Brian Reese said. “We think that we can follow our club model and have the success like the other club teams are having. With equestrian, they fit perfectly in the department.”
With the inclusion of equestrian, the team will reap the benefits of being under athletics. This includes better funding, and more resources such as academic help, athletic trainers and access to Lander’s apparel contract with Adidas.
Along with those benefits, Reese and Lander equestrian coach Amy Cobb hope being under athletics will help the team gain more exposure, notably with recruits.
“I think it’s going to be great, mostly because I think we can attract more riders. We can be a little more visible to high-quality riders that are already competitive at the high school level,” Cobb said.
“Although I do enjoy that kind of teaching, they kinda came to school, I taught them how to ride and they would compete, but being an athletic team now, wanting to be competitive at the collegiate level, you want students that already know how to ride.”
As for the athletic department, adding equestrian is close to seamless. The team already has a 37-acre facility, a head coach and a budget the department will tweak.
Adding teams is also nothing new to Lander athletics, which has added many varsity and club sports since Reese arrived in 2017. Over the last few years, Lander has added varsity sports such as men’s and women’s lacrosse, wrestling and field hockey.
Club sports such as eSports, bass fishing and men’s rugby have also been added in recent years. With the addition of equestrian, Lander has 26 varsity and club sports housed within the athletic department, towering over the 10 varsity sports the department sponsored six years ago.
Adding those sports has also brought up the student-athlete population from 218 in 2017 to just under 800 now. The motivation behind it all? To “add a little vibe to the campus,” according to Reese.
“I think it’s added a lot to the campus,” Reese said. “When I got here in 2017, the goal was ‘OK, we’ve only got 10 sports,’ it was kind of dead around here.”
“‘We don’t have football, so OK, how do we keep people involved in a lot of stuff and keep them around on the weekend and keep them here?’ and one way you do that is through athletics.”
As for what’s ahead, Reese says the athletic department is looking at possibly adding teams that aren’t on campus. Among those that Reese would like to add are women’s bowling, archery and rifle.
Reese said Lander is also aiming at building an artificial surface within a year to bring field hockey games and practices to campus along with rugby practices. Lander field hockey played its inaugural 2022 season at Emerald High’s Frank Hill Stadium.
The equestrian team has one last meet Feb. 18-19 at the Lander Equestrian Center before heading to regionals on March 4-5. And at events like those, Reese hopes the team can bring home more hardware.
“Our goal is to be the best equestrian team in the Southeast and do everything we can for them and it’s all about them having success, it’s all about them having a great experience here,” Reese said.
“I think coming under athletics, I think the experience is going to be enhanced, and more importantly, I think it’s time for them to come under athletics now because we have this club model and I think we’ve got success with it.”