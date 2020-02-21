Lander baseball defeats Augusta
Lander (8-3, 3-0 PBC) held on in the ninth inning to earn a 4-3 win in its PBC home opener against Augusta (1-9, 0-4) Friday night at Dolny Stadium.
Lander struck first for the seventh time this season, as the Bearcats pushed across a run in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI single by Roury Glanton. Augusta would respond as they would use an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.
Bo Richey ripped an RBI double in the sixth to give Lander the lead again. In the next inning, Mike Fitschen connected on an RBI single to add to the lead. Augusta cut the deficit to one in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.
With Jaguar runners on second and third with one out in the ninth, Abbeville alum and Lander closer Bryce Jackson recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
Woods, others to skip Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tiger Woods has decided not to play the Honda Classic for the second straight year, and he has company.
Woods did not enter the tournament near his home in South Florida for the second straight year. That wasn’t a big surprise because he had said at the Genesis Invitational last week that he would take time to practice and train.
Kevin Anderson has knee surgery
LONDON — South African tennis player Kevin Anderson has had surgery on his right knee and will be out for an unspecified period of time.
The two-time Grand Slam finalist wrote on Twitter on Friday that he had surgery Wednesday on a torn meniscus.
Anderson said he injured his knee in December and tried to play through the problem at the start of the 2020 season, including at the Australian Open.