Lander alumni tourney set for Feb. 12
The Lander alumni golf tournament will be played Friday, Feb. 12, at The Links at Stoney Point.
Online registration opened Dec. 11. The fee to register is $75 and includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, a cart, a Lander pullover and a gift bag. Registration and lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 12:45 p.m.
The tournament will be Captain’s Choice with four-man teams (at least two alumni players per team). Players can sign up individually to be paired with others.
For information, contact the Lander Alumni Office at alumni@lander.edu or call 864-388-8351.
Legendary coach at Temple dies
PHILADELPHIA — John Chaney, one of the nation’s leading basketball coaches and a commanding figure during a Hall of Fame career at Temple, died Friday. He was 89.
The university said he died after a short, unspecified illness. He celebrated his birthday last week.
Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. Chaney had 741 wins as a college coach. He was twice named national coach of the year and his teams at Temple won six Atlantic 10 conference titles.
Texans hire David Culley as coach
HOUSTON — David Culley became the coach of the Houston Texans believing Deshaun Watson would be his quarterback.
Whether that will be the case when next season begins is becoming increasingly unclear with The Associated Press told this week that Watson has requested a trade.
Culley was introduced as Houston’s coach on Friday in a news conference that was dominated by questions about the future of the franchise quarterback.