Lander adds bass fishing to athletic department
Lander Athletics announced Tuesday the addition of bass fishing to its athletics roster starting this fall.
Bass fishing has existed as a club sport at Lander since 2011. The Bearcats are currently ranked 22nd nationally in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings from the Association of Collegiate Anglers.
Since 2016, Lander has added women’s golf, acrobatics & tumbling, men’s and women’s rugby, men’s and women’s lacrosse, wrestling, men’s and women’s cross country, and eSports to its stable of sports.
Soroka returns for Braves
Mike Soroka surrendered a homer while working two innings for the Atlanta Braves in his 2021 debut Tuesday, a big step in the former All-Star’s comeback from a torn Achilles tendon.
Soroka got into the Braves’ final game of spring training at Fort Myers, Florida, taking over in the bottom of the sixth with Atlanta leading the Boston Red Sox 4-2.
The 23-year-old right-hander made it through his first inning of work without giving up a run.
NFL owners approve 17-game season
The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and reducing the preseason to three games to generate additional revenue for America’s most popular sport.
Team owners on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978.
The Super Bowl now will move back a week to Feb. 13, which places it directly in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Coincidentally, NBC has the broadcast rights to both.
Rays’ Choi to have knee surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to be sidelined at least three to five weeks.
Manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that the AL champions should have a better idea of how long the South Korean might be out after Wednesday’s operation.