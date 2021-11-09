At its final meeting at Main Event, the Greenwood Touchdown Club heard from Bobby Lamb, who was recently named Anderson University’s first head football coach.
Lamb has coached at Furman for nine seasons, Mercer for nine seasons and spent a year at Louisiana Lafayette. He played his college career at Furman.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about family for me,” Lamb said.
“By taking the Anderson job, my mom and dad are 61 miles away from the Anderson campus. They’re 82 and 85 years old. My in laws live 37 miles from Anderson campus. They’re 76 and 78 years old, okay, so it’s all about family. It’s a perfect spot. It’s all about God’s plan. God’s gonna put you in a place.”
While Anderson is the perfect spot for Lamb, Lamb is also a great fit for the Trojans, as he has experience starting football programs, being named the first head coach at Mercer in 2013.
“The toughest thing I’ve got to do to build the program is take our 36 scholarships and tier them all the way through four classes,” Lamb said.” I can’t give all my scholarships in year one, or year two, or year three, because I won’t have anything for year four. So I got a tier all the way through for classes. When that class graduates, I’ll get that those that lump of money sum of money back.”
Anderson is the only coach on the Trojans’ staff at the moment. He will hire his first two assistants in January, where they will begin recruiting the class of 2023. Though he hasn’t been on campus for a long time, Lamb already has figured out his main recruiting pitch.
“I was going to sell academics as my number one recruiting pitch until I got on campus and found that we are 71% female,” Lamb said. “Our freshman class that came in last year was 603 females and 291 males. You do the math. If you’re a male, this is the place to be.”
The Trojans will play their first game on Sept. 7, 2024 at the old Anderson Fairgrounds.
The Greenwood Touchdown Club also honored its final players of the week for the 2021 season.
Greenwood right guard Braden McCurry was named the Week 9 Offensive Player of the Week, making him just the sixth offensive lineman to win the award in the past 15 years. Against Greenville, the senior finished with four pancake blocks and graded at 91%.
The Week 9 Defensive Player of the Week was Saluda linebacker Kenmane Brunson. Brunson, who is a sophomore, finished with five tackles and an interception against Columbia.
The Week 10 Offensive Player of the Week was Emerald running back Jayden Foster. Foster finished with 14 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings final game of the season. He added four tackles.
Greenwood’s Chris Simmons was named the Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10. In the Eagles final regular season game, Simmons finished with nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a quarterback pressure.