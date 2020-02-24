Ninety Six led the Lakelands, sending seven wrestlers to the state wrestling tournament after last weekend's Upper State tournament. Abbeville will have six wrestlers in the tournament, Greenwood will send four and Emerald had three.
Ninety Six's Haydon Walters (106), Noah Kessler (126), Daulton Maddox (138), Chance Hewett (145), Ethan Massey (170), Cody Fleming (220) and MJ Mason (285) placed in the top four at the Class 2A-1A Upper State tournament. Fleming and Hewett won the Upper State title in their weight class.
Greenwood's Carter Anderson won the Class 5A Upper State title and qualified for state at 106 pounds. Jaqion Williams (132), Adam Clinemyer (138) and Antonio Collins (160) will join Anderson at state.
Abbeville's Davis Smalley (106), Brady Crabb (113), Mason Price (145), Addison Nickles (182), Luke Evans (195) and Conner Nickles (285) qualified for the Class 2A-1A state tournament.
Emerald's Noah Moore took second in the Class 3A Upper State at 138 pounds. Justin Goode (160) and Bryson Jones (285) also qualified for state.
Lander men's golf tied for second
The Lander men's golf team is in a tie for second place after one round of play in the Hurricane Invitational held at Double Gate Country Club in Albany, Georgia.
The Bearcats are led by senior Conor Cull, who is in a tie for first place after shooting a five-under-par 67 in the opening round to lead the field after 18 holes. Jon Parker is next for Lander in a tie for fifth place. The Greenwood native shot a 69 to sit at thee-under par for the tournament.
Maxime Legros is in a tie for 21st place as the Lander sophomore shot an even 72 for the day. Senior Roberto Garagorri is in a tie for 27th place. The Spaniard shot a one-over 73 in the first round. Freshman Chris Fortenberry rounds out the Lander lineup in a tie for 48th place. Fortenberry posted a round of 75 on Monday.
Georgia Southwestern has the 18-hole lead by two shots over Lander, Clayton State, and Delta State.
Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles Superior Court said the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight that killed all nine people aboard.
The lawsuit names Island Express Helicopters Inc. and also targets pilot Ara Zobayan's representative or successor, listed only as “Doe 1” until a name can be determined.
Lions bringing back Amendola
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are bringing back veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Amendola had 62 receptions for 678 yards receiving with one touchdown last season in his first year with the Lions. The 34-year-old Amendola was just 12 yards receiving away from surpassing his career high set in 2010 with the St. Louis Rams.
The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He has 547 catches for 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Rams, New England, Miami and the Lions.
Coronavirus affecting Italian soccer league
ROME — The Italian government is moving toward having soccer matches played behind closed doors in affected areas as authorities try to contain a spreading virus that has made northern Italy the focal point of the outbreak in Europe.
Inter Milan is scheduled to host Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday and the Bulgarian side said Monday that Inter had sent it a letter earlier in the day stating that the city's health authorities have allowed the match to go ahead in an empty stadium.
Ludogorets added that UEFA has said it is monitoring the situation and will react immediately if anything changes.
MLB says cheating attempts part of sports
NEW YORK — Attempts at cheating are a part of sports, Major League Baseball said in urging a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy contestants.
Five men sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in federal court in Manhattan, claiming fraud, violation of consumer-protection laws, negligence, unjust enrichment and deceptive trade practices by teams that violated MLB's rules against the use of electronics to steal catchers' signs. The five said they participated in DraftKings fantasy baseball contests.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred ruled last month the Astros violated sign-stealing rules during home games en route to their World Series title in 2017 and again in 2018. He suspended manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one season each, and both were fired by the team. Manfred fined the Astros $5 million, the maximum under MLB rules and stripped the team of its next two first- and second-round draft picks.
Colorado hires Dorrell as coach
BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado has reached into the NFL ranks again to find their head football coach, luring Karl Dorrell back to Boulder from the Miami Dolphins.
Athletic director Rich Geoge hired Dorrell on Sunday, two weeks after Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State and 72 hours after Dorrell was promoted to assistant head coach of the Dolphins after one season as receivers coach.
Dorrell, 56, who went 35-27 as UCLA's head coach from 2003-07, will be formally introduced Monday.
Navy O-lineman found dead in dorm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — David Forney, a star lineman for Navy's record-breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22.
He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said.
Forney was a senior and three-year letter winner. He played in 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons. He started all 13 games at guard in 2019 as part of an offensive line that set a school record with a nation-leading 360.5 yards rushing per game.
He was part of a senior class that helped Navy win 11 games and capture the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, awarded annually to the team with the best record in games involving Navy, Army and Air Force.
Packers re-sign kicker Crosby
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Crosby, who turns 36 in September, has been with the Packers since being selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. He's appeared in every game since then. His string of 208 games are second in Packers history to Brett Favre's 255. Crosby is one of four NFL players to appear in every regular-season game since 2007, joining former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Baltimore punter Sam Koch, and Dallas long snapper L.P. LaDouceur.
Crosby comes off his most accurate season, making 22 of 24 field goal attempts, 40 of 41 extra points. That he sometimes must kick on the tundra in Green Bay makes his 2019 season and career achievements stand out.