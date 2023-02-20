A number of wrestlers from across the Lakelands qualified for the South Carolina High School League wrestling state championships in Anderson starting Friday.

Ninety Six led the Lakelands with qualifiers with 11, including three Upper State champions in 160-pounder Frank Taylor, Martavius “Chico” Mason in the 220-pound class and 285-pounder Juquis Calhoun.

