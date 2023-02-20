Lakelands wrestlers qualify for state championships From staff reports Feb 20, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Ninety Six wrestler Frank Taylor goes for a take down against Pelion. INDEX-JOURNAL FILE Buy Now Abbeville senior Addison Nickles lifts Max McGee of Ninety Six in the Region 2-2A meet. INDEX-JOURNAL FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A number of wrestlers from across the Lakelands qualified for the South Carolina High School League wrestling state championships in Anderson starting Friday.Ninety Six led the Lakelands with qualifiers with 11, including three Upper State champions in 160-pounder Frank Taylor, Martavius “Chico” Mason in the 220-pound class and 285-pounder Juquis Calhoun.Hunter Simmons of the 126-pound class132-pounder Briant Witherspoon, 170-pounder PJ Rushton and 106-pounder Rylee Rushton also qualified for Ninety Six.Ryan Jones will compete in the 138-pound class, Jones Dove in the 120, Kayden Payne in the 152 and Max McGee rounds out Wildcat wrestlers in the 195.Qualifying for Greenwood, Bryce Seaborn will compete in the 152-pound class along with Alijah Wade in the 170, Cason Howle in the 182, Dax Seaborn in the 195 and Owen Sargent in the 220.From Dixie, Zay Rodgers qualified to wrestle in the 138-pound class, Andrew Stoltzfus in the 152, Adrian Hershberger in the 126 and Pat Baer in 182.Malachi Conway will represent Emerald in the 106-pound weight class, and Addison Nickles of Abbeville qualified as an Upper State champion in the 195-pound class. Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Wrestling And Weightlifting Politics Most read sports Ninety Six head football coach Matthew Owings resigns Abbeville boys blast past Fox Creek in second half Palmetto Christian girls basketball set for championship run Calhoun Falls boys fend off North in second round Emerald girls falls in first-round upset loss to Broome Submit game results Share your scores with us. Submit results Bauman presents Stukes lecture at Erskine College Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University